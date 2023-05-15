CSK Thank Fans With Lap of Honour

IMAGE: M S Dhoni and his mates presented team memorabilia to the Whistle Podu army. Photographs: BCCI

The M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai was a sea of yellow on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

After playing their final IPL 2023 league fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M A Chidambaram stadium, the Chennai Super Kings did a lap of honour around the ground.

Led by their talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the players acknowledged the Whistle Podu army and greeted thousands of fans who had stayed back despite CSK losing the game.

CSK players threw team memorabilia into the stands using a racquet and signed autographs for policemen at the venue.