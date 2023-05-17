News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I did this for my ailing father: LSG's Mohsin after match-winning over

I did this for my ailing father: LSG's Mohsin after match-winning over

Source: PTI
May 17, 2023 00:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It's been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year. My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days and I did it for him, he would have been watching.'

IMAGE: Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after his last-over heroics against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Architect of Lucknow Super Giants' thrilling five-run win over Mumbai Indians, left-arm pacer Mohin Khan, on Tuesday, dedicated his performance to his ailing father, who was discharged from the hospital after spending 10 days in the ICU.

The 24-year-old from Uttar Pradesh had a sensational season last year but missed the whole of the domestic season and most part of the IPL this year due to a left shoulder injury.

Playing only his second match in 2023 IPL, Khan defended 11 runs off the final over against the destructive Tim David as Lucknow Super Giants inched closer to the IPL playoffs with a five-run win over Mumbai Indians.

"It's been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year. My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days and I did it for him, he would have been watching," he said at the presentation.

 

"I'm grateful to the team and the support staff, Gautam (Gambhir) sir, Vijay (Dahiya) sir for playing me this game even though I did not do well in the last game."

Talking about his plan in the final over, Khan said: "The plan was to execute what I did in practice. Even Krunal was talking to me and I told him the same.

"The run-up is the same, did not change it in the last over. I was trying to calm myself down, not look at the scoreboard and bowl the 6 balls well.

"Since the wicket was gripping, I tried the slower ball, but I bowled two of those and then changed to the yorker and it was reversing as well."

Suryakumar Yadav is bowled by Yash Thakur

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is bowled by Yash Thakur. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said his team couldn't win the little moments and lost its way in the second half of the chase.

"We didn't play well enough to win the game. There were little moments in the game that we didn't win unfortunately.

"We assessed the pitch really well and it was a good pitch to bat on and that score was definitely chaseable and we lost our way in the second half of the innings."

With Marcus Stoinis (89 off 47 balls) on song, Mumbai leaked 54 runs in the last three overs.

"We gave too many runs at the back end and the last three overs went for a few. But the way we started with the bat we were in a good position to chase, but like I said we lost our way in the second half.

"He (Stoinis) played really well, kept hitting straight which is what you need to do on a pitch like this. It was a brilliant knock from him."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dog Bites Arjun Tendulkar Before Big Game
Dog Bites Arjun Tendulkar Before Big Game
'There's potential and then there's Gill'
'There's potential and then there's Gill'
Sublime Gill, Brilliant Shami
Sublime Gill, Brilliant Shami
Sonia to take final call on K'taka CM on Wednesday
Sonia to take final call on K'taka CM on Wednesday
SC dismisses review pleas on 10% EWS quota ruling
SC dismisses review pleas on 10% EWS quota ruling
See threat to excise, CM house files: Delhi officer
See threat to excise, CM house files: Delhi officer
IPL PIX: Mohsin's heroics help LSG edge MI by 5 runs
IPL PIX: Mohsin's heroics help LSG edge MI by 5 runs

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL PIX: Mohsin's heroics help LSG edge MI by 5 runs

IPL PIX: Mohsin's heroics help LSG edge MI by 5 runs

Kohli, RCB Family Visit Siraj's New Home

Kohli, RCB Family Visit Siraj's New Home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances