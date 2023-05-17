Why Didn't Rohit Bowl?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma rolls his arm in the nets ahead of the game against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

Is Rohit Sharma getting ready to bowl more if Mumbai Indians makes it to the Play-Offs?

MI's captain began his IPL career as an off-spinning all-rounder -- he has 15 IPL wickets and a hat-trick for Deccan Chargers -- against the Mumbai Indians!

Rohit didn't bowl in the game against the Lucknow Super Giants, which MI lost by 5 runs, but he could have since his bowlers were being clobbered first by Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis, then by Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran.

Who knows? As MI team Mentor Sachin Tendulkar would have told Ro, sometimes the introduction of a part-time bowler gets the batters so confident that they make the silliest mistakes.