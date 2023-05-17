Wildest IPL Celebration Ever?

IMAGE: Yash Thakur celebrates Suryakumar Yadav's wicket. Photographs: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav had been in exceptional form leading up to the match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana stadium on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and had scored a remarkable century in the previous fixture.

IMAGE: Yash Thakur's chain (encircled) falls off.

Coming in to bat at No. 3, following a solid partnership of 90 runs off 55 balls between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, SKY aimed to capitalise on the platform set by his team-mates.

However, he was unable to maintain the momentum as Yash Thakur outwitted him.

Yash's celebrations at getting the No. 1 T20 batter in the world was notably aggressive.

Amidst his jubilation, his chain slipped off his neck, but he paid no heed, choosing instead to express his joy through visible exuberance.

The manner in which SKY lost his wicket was undeniably disappointing for him as he fell victim to an exceptional delivery.

On the other hand, Yash Thakur was elated by his accomplishment, relishing the opportunity to dismiss such a classy batsman.