News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Wildest IPL Celebration Ever?

Wildest IPL Celebration Ever?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 17, 2023 08:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yash Thakur

IMAGE: Yash Thakur celebrates Suryakumar Yadav's wicket. Photographs: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav had been in exceptional form leading up to the match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana stadium on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and had scored a remarkable century in the previous fixture.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Yash Thakur's chain (encircled) falls off.

Coming in to bat at No. 3, following a solid partnership of 90 runs off 55 balls between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, SKY aimed to capitalise on the platform set by his team-mates.

However, he was unable to maintain the momentum as Yash Thakur outwitted him.

Yash Thakur

Yash's celebrations at getting the No. 1 T20 batter in the world was notably aggressive.

Amidst his jubilation, his chain slipped off his neck, but he paid no heed, choosing instead to express his joy through visible exuberance.

Suryakumar Yadav

The manner in which SKY lost his wicket was undeniably disappointing for him as he fell victim to an exceptional delivery.

On the other hand, Yash Thakur was elated by his accomplishment, relishing the opportunity to dismiss such a classy batsman.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli, RCB Family Visit Siraj's New Home
Kohli, RCB Family Visit Siraj's New Home
Dog Bites Arjun Tendulkar Before Big Game
Dog Bites Arjun Tendulkar Before Big Game
'There's potential and then there's Gill'
'There's potential and then there's Gill'
When Gucci Babe Alia Won Over Seoul
When Gucci Babe Alia Won Over Seoul
Sonia to take final call on K'taka CM today
Sonia to take final call on K'taka CM today
Where Do Rajinikanth's Movie Props Go?
Where Do Rajinikanth's Movie Props Go?
'Pakistan should remain on a ventilator
'Pakistan should remain on a ventilator

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

I did this for my ailing father: LSG's Mohsin Khan

I did this for my ailing father: LSG's Mohsin Khan

IPL PIX: Mohsin's heroics help LSG edge MI by 5 runs

IPL PIX: Mohsin's heroics help LSG edge MI by 5 runs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances