95-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar, the gold medallist athlete, arrives in New Delhi to a grand welcome.

Bhagwani Devi won three gold medals in the World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships 2023 at Torun, Poland.

IMAGE: Hail The Champion! All photographs: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

