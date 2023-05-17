News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli, Anushka Host Dinner For RCB

Kohli, Anushka Host Dinner For RCB

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 17, 2023 08:00 IST
Anushka Sharma

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter

Following their spectacular 112 run victory over the Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore kept their Play-Offs hopes alive and decided to celebrate in style.

RCB star Virat Kohli and his movie star wife Anushka Sharma hosted a grand dinner for the entire RCB team at their trendy resto-bar in Mumbai.

In a video shared by RCB's Twitter handle, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga, and others were seen reveling in the joyous atmosphere.

 

Dancing, laughter, and memorable photographs filled the night as the players enjoyed their well-deserved celebration.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
