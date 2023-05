Photograph and Video: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Rohit Sharma's foot work at the crease -- not withstanding his run of paltry-by- his-standards IPL 2023 scores -- is still impeccable, but when it comes to the dance floor he seems a bit reluctant.

'Why do you guys keep that dance steps? Cricketers don't do it,' Rohit says in the video posted by Mumbai Indians on Instagram.

'My hands don't move. I have told you I won't dance.'

See what happened when Rohit was asked to shake his leg for an ad film.