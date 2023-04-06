News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2023: MI name Meredith as replacement for injured Richardson

IPL 2023: MI name Meredith as replacement for injured Richardson

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 06, 2023 20:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Riley Meredith joins Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.5 crores. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday named Riley Meredith as a replacement for injured fast bowler Jhye Richardson.

Richardson is suffering from a hamstring injury and is ruled out of the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL).

His replacement, Australian fast bowler, Riley Meredith has played 5 T20Is picking up 8 wickets that includes a three-wicket haul. He has represented the Punjab Kings & Mumbai Indians in the previous editions of the IPL. 

He joins MI for INR 1.5 Crore.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians got their season off to a losing start. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai lost their IPL 2023 opener to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

 

The Challengers, still looking for their elusive IPL title, handed the most-successful IPL team a crushing 8 wicket defeat.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL: 'Want to prove I'm up to this standard'
IPL: 'Want to prove I'm up to this standard'
India-Pak tensions overshadow ODI World Cup buildup
India-Pak tensions overshadow ODI World Cup buildup
Blow for NZ: Kane Williamson out of World Cup
Blow for NZ: Kane Williamson out of World Cup
Cong agrees to not raise Savarkar to keep MVA going
Cong agrees to not raise Savarkar to keep MVA going
SEE: Thala Reunites With Chinna Thala
SEE: Thala Reunites With Chinna Thala
Why Chahal MUST WATCH This Video
Why Chahal MUST WATCH This Video
Kurmi stir for ST status hits rail, road traffic in WB
Kurmi stir for ST status hits rail, road traffic in WB

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Why Chahal MUST WATCH This Video

Why Chahal MUST WATCH This Video

SEE: Sunny, Irfan Dances to Naatu-Naatu

SEE: Sunny, Irfan Dances to Naatu-Naatu

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances