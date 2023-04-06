IPL 2023: MI name Meredith as replacement for injured Richardson

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday named Riley Meredith as a replacement for injured fast bowler Jhye Richardson.
Richardson is suffering from a hamstring injury and is ruled out of the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL).
His replacement, Australian fast bowler, Riley Meredith has played 5 T20Is picking up 8 wickets that includes a three-wicket haul. He has represented the Punjab Kings & Mumbai Indians in the previous editions of the IPL.
He joins MI for INR 1.5 Crore.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians got their season off to a losing start. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai lost their IPL 2023 opener to Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The Challengers, still looking for their elusive IPL title, handed the most-successful IPL team a crushing 8 wicket defeat.
Mumbai Indians will next take on Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 8, 2023.