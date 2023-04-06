News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Chahal MUST WATCH This Video

Why Chahal MUST WATCH This Video

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 06, 2023 19:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Joe Root

IMAGE: This is English batting star Joe Root's first IPL season. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Jos Buttler and his England team-mate Joe Root, who are part of the Rajasthan Royals team, had a candid chat this week.

In a video shared by IPL's Twitter handle, Buttler asked the former England captain to name a person who he would like to hang out with and avoid at the franchise.

Root responded the answer to both questions would be Yuzvendra Chahal. Despite playing against Chahal a lot over the years, Joe confessed he never really got a chance to know him.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IPL/Twitter

Root then asked Buttler, England's limited overs captain, to pick his best friend between him and Chahal.

Buttler came up with a gold response, saying, 'Tough choice. When I'm in India, Yuzi can take care of me. When I'm outside, you can be my best mate.'

Buttler also revealed that Root worked in the Sheffield Circus as a juggler and asked him to show off his skills on the camera.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Turning Point: Dropped Catches Cost RR
Turning Point: Dropped Catches Cost RR
Top Performers: PBKS Openers, Ellis
Top Performers: PBKS Openers, Ellis
Sam Curran rises to the occasion!
Sam Curran rises to the occasion!
Kurmi stir for ST status hits rail, road traffic in WB
Kurmi stir for ST status hits rail, road traffic in WB
SEE: Sunny, Irfan Dances to Naatu-Naatu
SEE: Sunny, Irfan Dances to Naatu-Naatu
Sania Mirza's Awesome Iftar Spread
Sania Mirza's Awesome Iftar Spread
Govt notifies rules for online gaming
Govt notifies rules for online gaming

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Victory was one hit away: Sanju Samson

Victory was one hit away: Sanju Samson

Watch out for Shikhar Dhawan 2.0

Watch out for Shikhar Dhawan 2.0

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances