KKR captain Rana fined for slow over-rate vs Punjab

KKR captain Rana fined for slow over-rate vs Punjab

Source: PTI
May 09, 2023 09:48 IST
IMAGE: KKR captain Nitish Rana with head coach Chandrakant Pandit. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

 

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's code of conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rana was fined Rs 12 lakh, the league said in a statement.

Rinku Singh added to his reputation of being an expert finisher with a last-ball boundary as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

Skipper Rana's half-century and Andre Russell's exploits were followed by Rinku's 10-ball 21 not out, as KKR managed to complete a chase of 180 at their home ground.

Varun Chakravarthy starred with the ball, picking up 3/26 as KKR put up a tidy bowling show to restrict PBKS to a below-par 179 for seven after the visitors opted to bat on a slow wicket.

