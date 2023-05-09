KKR's 'RRR' Seal The Deal

IMAGE: Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell the must-win game for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: KKR/Twitter

IPL 2023 is turning out to be a nail-biting thriller fest!

Just when you thought your heart couldn't take any more last-ball finishes, KKR's Rinku Singh decided to add a few more beats to your pulse. He proved to be the ultimate hero, smashing a boundary off the final delivery to take his team over the finish line against the Punjab Kings in Kolkata on Monday, May 8, 2023.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 21 off just 10 deliveries to take his side over the finish line. Photograph: BCCI

In a challenging chase of 180, with the wicket not playing easy for the batsmen and the odd ball gripping, KKR Captain Nitish Rana stepped up for his side.

KKR were playing catch up with the required run rate, but Rana continued his fine form and played an important innings to keep the scoreboard ticking after Jason Roy's dismissal.

IMAGE: Nitish Rana celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Rana stitched a 50-plus partnership with Venkatesh Iyer. After Rana was dismissed by Rahul Chahar, leaving KKR requiring 56 runs off 28 balls, Andre Russell (42 off 23 balls) took charge. He switched into high gear and propelled his team forward.

In the penultimate over, Russell took on Sam Curran and smashed him for three sixes in four balls, turning the game in KKR's favour.

The drama wasn't over yet as Arshdeep Singh had six to defend in the final over. Despite struggling to execute his yorkers recently, he almost took won the game for PBKS, with Russell getting run out on the penultimate ball.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh and Andre Russell posted a 54 run partnership from 26 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Rinku Singh held his nerve and hit the winning boundary on the last ball, sealing victory for KKR.

The partnership between Russell and Rinku proved crucial, with the duo combining to put up a match-winning 54 run partnership from 26 balls. It rescued KKR from a tricky situation after Rana's dismissal and secured a much-needed win for the team.

KKR put up a complete 'RRR' show in their encounter against PBKS, with Rana leading from the front with a composed half-century, Russell bringing the much-needed power to their chase of 180, the finishing touch provided by Rinku who remained unbeaten on 21 off 10 deliveries to take his side over the finish line.

DreRuss, in a post-match interview, lauded Rinku for his composure under pressure. He revealed that they had planned to take a single off the penultimate ball and leave it to Rinku to finish off the game, given his ability to tackle left-handed pacers effectively.

Russell added that he felt less worried when Rinku was at the crease with him.