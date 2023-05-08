Jaiswal Tops MVP; Faf Closing In!

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2023 after Game 52.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in action during his knock of 124 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium, April 30, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal's success streak continues as he tops the most valuable player list with a MVPI of 572.

Shubman Gill (MVPI: 478) has jumped to third place, and Ruturaj Gaikwad (452) is hovering in the same neighbourhood. India's future T20 openers are glaringly on view.

This year we are seeing many more bowlers in the top ten. Run-making has been easier this year, and the MVPI formula is therefore rightly rewarding bowlers more.

We note too that 'bits-and-pieces' all-rounders are dropping lower down the list; which was to be expected after the impact player construct kicked in.

Top all-rounders, who are up on the list, are in largely because of one skill: Jadeja (469) is up there because he has taken 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.4, and not for his 92 runs as a batter.

Ashwin (376) too is chiefly adding value as a wicket-taking bowler.

Recall that MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

To have the best MVPI value, batters must score a lot of runs with a high strike rate and bowlers must take a lot of wickets with a low economy rate.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Faf du Plessis takes the catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals Captain David Warner during the IPL 2023 game, May 6, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Table 1 (we've now broken up our data into two tables) also identifies players that offer best value for money, via the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI).

PVI tells you how many US dollars the franchise pays the player for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes.

Table 2 contains more detailed data, and includes A column that contribute to the MVPI calculation.

There are also stories that our tables fail to tell.

For various reasons (form, fitness, role, availability) many established IPL stars are so far not in this year's top 50.

Here's how their numbers (Rank, MVPI, PVI in US$, matches played) are looking right now.

K L Rahul (61, 209, 7989, 9), M S Dhoni (71, 188, 6269, 11), Dinesh Karthik (76, 174, 2822, 10), Mayank Agarwal (80, 164, 4492, 9), Rohit Sharma (84, 157, 9099, 10), Sunil Narine (92, 141, 3799, 10), Quinton de Kock (126, 79, 8392, 1), Kagiso Rabada (127, 75, 11012, 4), Prithvi Shaw (146, 40, 16741, 6)...

Best Performing Players In IPL 2023 (after Match 52 ending 7.5.23)

Rank Player Team From MVPI PVI($) Rank Player's Name Team From MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 572 687 2 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 554 1128 3 Shubman Gill GT IND 478 1644 4 Rashid Khan GT AFG 470 3134 5 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 469 3351 6 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 452 1304 7 Devon Conway CSK NZ 447 220 8 Jos Buttler RR ENG 447 2197 9 Axar Patel DC IND 443 1814 10 Mohammed Shami GT IND 442 1389 11 Virat Kohli RCB IND 433 3093 12 Sanju Samson RR IND 408 3370 13 Piyush Chawla MI IND 403 111 14 Kyle Mayers LSG WI 382 129 15 R Ashwin RR IND 376 1306 16 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 372 1920 17 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 355 2767 18 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 350 1824 19 Rinku Singh KKR IND 349 141 20 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 347 1801 21 Nitish Rana KKR IND 342 2089 22 Shivam Dube CSK IND 339 1159 23 Wriddhiman Saha GT IND 335 557 24 Marcus Stoinis LSG AUS 333 2713 25 Cameron Green MI AUS 331 4721 26 Hardik Pandya GT IND 328 4492 27 Ishan Kishan MI IND 319 4268 28 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 319 1469 29 Ajinkya Rahane CSK IND 318 154 30 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 317 5211 31 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 315 4989 32 Mohit Sharma GT IND 314 156 33 Venkatesh Iyer KKR IND 308 2319 34 Andre Russell KKR WI 298 3595 35 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 297 2405 36 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 296 2489 37 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 293 2682 38 Ravi Bishnoi LSG IND 293 1341 39 Tushar Deshpande CSK IND 291 68 40 Mitchell Marsh DC AUS 289 618 41 Jitesh Sharma PBKS IND 286 62 42 David Warner DC AUS 279 2000 43 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 278 2915 44 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 274 3047 45 Arshdeep Singh PBKS IND 266 1343 46 Noor Ahmad GT AFG 262 112 47 Mayank Markande SRH IND 258 225 48 Tim David MI AUS 254 2900 49 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 250 2321 50 David Miller GT SA 246 1198

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 94 in the IPL 2023 game against Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, May 7, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

More data about the best performing players in IPL 2023 (after Match 52 ending 7.5.23)

Rank Player Runs Top Score 4's 6's Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Game PVI (INR) Rank Player's Name Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games PVI(INR) 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 477 124 62 21 160.6 0 - 11 54945 2 Faf du Plessis 511 84 40 29 157.7 0 - 10 90253 3 Shubman Gill 469 94 49 13 143.4 0 - 11 131500 4 Rashid Khan 16 10 1 1 228.6 19 8.1 11 250760 5 Ravindra Jadeja 92 25 4 5 143.8 15 7.4 11 268048 6 Ruturaj Gaikwad 384 92 27 21 148.3 0 - 11 104298 7 Devon Conway 458 92 54 13 139.2 0 - 11 17578 8 Jos Buttler 392 95 42 14 143.6 0 - 11 175775 9 Axar Patel 246 54 18 13 135.9 7 6.8 10 145114 10 Mohammed Shami 0 0 0 0 - 19 7.2 11 111102 11 Virat Kohli 419 82 39 11 135.2 0 - 10 247443 12 Sanju Samson 308 66 22 13 154.8 0 - 11 269608 13 Piyush Chawla 25 18 1 1 125 17 7.2 10 8862 14 Kyle Mayers 359 73 35 22 152.1 0 8 11 10284 15 R Ashwin 67 30 5 3 131.4 14 7.4 11 104483 16 Suryakumar Yadav 293 66 34 12 175.4 0 - 10 153610 17 Glenn Maxwell 262 77 14 23 181.9 2 9.8 10 221328 18 Yuzvendra Chahal 0 0 0 0 - 17 8.1 11 145918 19 Rinku Singh 316 58 19 20 148.4 0 - 10 11257 20 Mohammed Siraj 1 1 0 0 50 15 7.7 10 144092 21 Nitish Rana 275 75 23 18 149.5 2 6.7 10 167084 22 Shivam Dube 290 52 11 24 156.8 0 - 11 92710 23 Wriddhiman Saha 273 81 35 7 137.2 0 - 11 44563 24 Marcus Stoinis 239 72 17 15 139.8 5 9.2 11 217074 25 Cameron Green 272 67 24 11 151.1 4 10.1 10 377644 26 Hardik Pandya 277 66 21 11 130.7 3 8.6 10 359321 27 Ishan Kishan 293 75 34 11 136.9 0 - 10 341469 28 Heinrich Klaasen 215 53 15 13 185.3 0 - 8 117555 29 Ajinkya Rahane 245 71 19 12 181.5 0 - 9 12354 30 Sam Curran 192 55 14 10 143.3 7 9.9 10 416854 31 Nicholas Pooran 248 62 18 17 160 0 - 11 399093 32 Mohit Sharma 0 0 0 0 - 12 7 8 12511 33 Venkatesh Iyer 303 104 25 16 149.3 0 - 10 185529 34 Andre Russell 166 38 10 13 148.2 7 10.7 10 287632 35 Varun Chakravarthy 1 1 0 0 11.1 14 8 10 192400 36 Shikhar Dhawan 292 99 38 9 149 0 - 7 199083 37 Moeen Ali 107 23 12 5 146.6 9 8.2 10 214529 38 Ravi Bishnoi 15 5 1 0 78.9 12 7.9 11 107265 39 Tushar Deshpande 0 0 0 0 - 19 10.3 11 5400 40 Mitchell Marsh 120 63 10 7 134.8 9 8.1 7 49432 41 Jitesh Sharma 239 49 18 16 166 0 - 10 4995 42 David Warner 330 65 47 2 120.4 0 - 10 160010 43 Krunal Pandya 122 34 13 4 117.3 6 7.5 11 233171 44 Shimron Hetmyer 218 56 7 16 145.3 0 - 11 243743 45 Arshdeep Singh 2 2 0 0 100 16 9.8 10 107411 46 Noor Ahmad 0 0 0 0 - 11 6.9 7 8997 47 Mayank Markande 3 2 0 0 75 11 7.3 8 17996 48 Tim David 175 45 9 12 175 0 - 9 232002 49 Abhishek Sharma 203 67 24 6 152.6 1 8.2 8 185714 50 David Miller 201 46 12 11 150 0 - 10 95819

