When GOAT Met King Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is tickled by something Sachin Tendulkar said. Photographs: RCB and MI/Twitter

It was an image to savour when Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli met during a nets session on Monday, May 8, 2023, ahead of the Mumbai Indians-Royal Challengers Bangalore clash at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The pictures posted on MI and RCB's Twitter handles was a treat as Sachin and Virat were seen sharing a laugh and chats between practice.

After India won the World Cup at the Wankhede on April 2, 2011, Virat had lofted Sachin, saying then: 'This was that gift from all of those people for him because he kept giving, giving, giving for India and I thought what better way at his home ground to realise his dream and then he gets a lap of honour. So, we felt like this is the ideal thing to do for him, and we went ahead and did it.'