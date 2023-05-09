News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When GOAT Met King Kohli

When GOAT Met King Kohli

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 09, 2023 06:39 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli is tickled by something Sachin Tendulkar said. Photographs: RCB and MI/Twitter

It was an image to savour when Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli met during a nets session on Monday, May 8, 2023, ahead of the Mumbai Indians-Royal Challengers Bangalore clash at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

The pictures posted on MI and RCB's Twitter handles was a treat as Sachin and Virat were seen sharing a laugh and chats between practice.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar and Kohli

After India won the World Cup at the Wankhede on April 2, 2011, Virat had lofted Sachin, saying then: 'This was that gift from all of those people for him because he kept giving, giving, giving for India and I thought what better way at his home ground to realise his dream and then he gets a lap of honour. So, we felt like this is the ideal thing to do for him, and we went ahead and did it.'

 

Sachin-Virat

REDIFF CRICKET
