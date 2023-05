Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Arjun Tendulkar, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, encountered an unfortunate mishap prior to the IPL 2023 match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana stadium on Tuesday.

During a conversation with Lucknow Super Giants players, Arjun revealed he was bitten by a dog on his bowling arm the previous day.

When LSG player Yudhvir Singh asked Arjun, 'How are you doing, brother?' Arjun pointed to his left hand, his bowling hand, and disclosed, 'A dog bit me a day before.'