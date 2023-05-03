How Ishant outwitted Tewatia in final over vs GT

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma celebrates Rahul Tewatia’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Ishant Sharma's final over heroics lead Delhi Capitals to five-run victory over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The senior pacer successfully defended just 12 runs in the last over, stopping Rahul Tewatia's blitz and securing the win for DC.

Despite a 59 not out from Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans failed to chase down 131 against Delhi Capitals.

It was the first time Gujarat lost a match while chasing in IPL 2023.

In the penultimate over, Rahul Tewatia smashed Anrich Nortje for three consecutive sixes, leaving Gujarat with only 12 runs to win in the last over.

However, Ishant Sharma's clever variations proved too much for Tewatia, who was caught in the extra cover region after being surprised by a short delivery. Ishant conceded only 6 runs in the final over to secure Delhi's victory.

"I played enough cricket with Tewatia, so was just having fun with him. I knew I had to double bluff him otherwise we know what he can do with the bat," Ishant said, elaborating on his change-ups in the final over.

The veteran pacer came into the IPL 2023 season after 5 matches. However, he has stepped up big time for Delhi, picking up 6 wickets in 4 matches at an economy rate of 6.50.