Turning Point: Hardik's wrong call cost Titans?

IMAGE: Noor Ahmed unsuccessfully appeals for an LBW. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League has thrown up several stunning contests over the past 15 years. And the current edition has thrown up its own share of record-breaking shows and stunning wins.

Heading into Tuesday’s contest most would have backed Gujarat Titans to walk away with a comfortable win. But it was anything but comfortable as Delhi Capitals clinched a stunner.

Facing off against the defending champions and current leaders in their den, the visiting Capitals pulled off a shocking win for the ages as they defied all odds.

Following the win, GT skipper Hardik Pandya shouldered responsibility for the loss as he was unable to take the home side over the line in the low-scoring affair. But it was Pandya’s decision on the field which was a crucial turning point in the match. While he failed to take one much-needed review, another review decision was completely wasted by the GT skipper.

In T20 cricket, it’s the little moments which win or lose matches. And for Gujarat one such moment was not taking a review. Following the loss, Pandya’s choice of reviews was ridiculed on social media!

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya’s on-field calls played a crucial role in the match. Photograph: BCCI

After being asked to bowl first, the hosts got off to a stellar start with Mohammed Shami churning out a sizzling spell.

Shami’s 4/11 saw the Capitals top order crumble. Reduced to 28/5, it looked like the visitors would struggle to even cross the 100-mark.

But two crucial partnerships saw David Warner’s side post 130/8. Though a paltry total, it was enough in the end. But had it not been for a wrong call, the Capitals could have been restricted to even a smaller total.

Aman Hakim Khan, coming in at No. 7, struck his maiden IPL half-century. Khan stitched together two solid partnerships, first with Axar Patel and then a quickfire stand with Ripal Patel.

Khan’s 44-ball 51, took the visitors to a defendable total. But Khan was gifted a lifeline. When the Capitals all-rounder was batting on just 13 off 12, Noor Ahmed appealed for an LBW. But his appeal was turned down by the umpire and Khan was ruled not out.

IMAGE: Had GT taken the review, Aman Hakim Khan would have departed for 13. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Hardik Pandya too misjudged and did not take a review. This happened in the 11th over of the DC innings. Later on, replays showed that had Hardik taken the review, Khan would have departed for 13.

Noor Ahmed’s LBW shout was legit! The delivery had pitched in line with the stumps and had the DRS been taken it would have been given out instantly. Hardik’s decision not to take the review worked in Delhi’s favour as they went on to win the match and keep their playoff hopes alive.