Hardik shoulders blame for loss, apologises to Shami

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya registered a fine fifty but could not finish the job. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya took responsibility for his team's five-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the low-scoring IPL thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Despite admitting that he tried his best to capitalise, he acknowledged that he should have finished the game for his team.

"Obviously, we would have taken 129 on any given day. Just lost a couple of wickets but Rahul got us back in the game. I tried hard but failed to get across the line. We were hoping to get a couple of big overs in the middle overs. We couldn't get a rhythm as well," Hardik said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pandya also mentioned that they were hoping to score a couple of big overs during the middle phase but failed to do so.

"It came down to me as I couldn't finish the game. But full marks for the way they bowled. The wicket didn't play much role. It was about us feeling the pressure due to the loss of wickets. Rahul got us back in the game, but it wasn't enough. We kept losing wickets and it was difficult to keep the intent. That puts us under more pressure.”

"I feel sorry for Shami to be honest. The batters were disappointed tonight. The ball didn't do a lot. It was all about Shami's skills tonight. Full credit to him. But as I said, the batters were disappointed and I was not good at all. Still a lot of games left. We will learn from this game and look to rectify those in the upcoming games. We need to keep playing good cricket," Pandya signed off.