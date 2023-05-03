News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shami in trouble again: Wife moves SC over dowry, affair charges

Shami in trouble again: Wife moves SC over dowry, affair charges

May 03, 2023 00:21 IST
Mohammad Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan in happier times. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/Twitter

Mohammad Shami's wife moves Supreme Court against dismissal of plea to lift stay on arrest warrant.

She alleges that Shami demanded dowry and was involved in extra-marital affairs during BCCI tours.

 

The Sessions Court had earlier stayed the arrest warrant, but the wife moved to the High Court of Calcutta without success.

She now challenges the Calcutta High Court order dated March 28 2023, claiming it violates her right to a speedy trial.

Shami's wife in a plea before the Supreme Court raised concerns that there shall not be any special treatment for celebrities under the law. Notably, from the last 4 years, the trial has not progressed and has remained stayed, she said.

"Criminal Trial in the present case has been stayed for the past 4 years, without any just circumstances, in a case wherein Respondent No. 3 did not even pray for the stay of criminal trial and his sole grievance was only against the issuance of Arrest warrants against them, thus, the Sessions Court acted in an erroneous and biased manner, by virtue of which the rights and interests of the Petitioner have been severally jeopardized and prejudiced," the petitioner said.

"That such stay has been granted in favour of the accused person is bad in law and has caused a grave prejudice who has been a victim of the illegal act of brutal assault and violence against the petitioner herein by this high profile accused in favour of whom the District and Sessions court, Alipore, as well as High Court at Calcutta, vide impugned order has granted a one-sided undue advantage in favour of the accused which is not only bad in law but is also against the principle of Natural Justice," the petitioner said.

 

AGENCIES
