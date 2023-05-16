News
US Ambassador Enjoys Cricket!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 16, 2023 06:18 IST
IMAGE: Eric Garcetti, America's newly appointed ambassador to India, at the Gujarat Titans-Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game along with BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah. Photograph: BCCI

After spending some time at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Eric Garcetti, America's newly appointed ambassador to India, decided to take in a game of cricket -- Gujarat Titans versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 62 of IPL 2023 -- at the Narendra D Modi stadium on Monday, May 15, 2023, evening.

As BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah explained what was going on to the ambassador, Garcetti was seen enjoying his first cricket match in the VIP box.

The television cameras even caught Garcetti giving the out signal as GT wickets tumbled towards the end of the inning.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
