IPL 2023 Play-Offs EXPLAINED: Who Can Make It

Nine of the 10 teams are still in contention for the IPL 2023 Play-Offs in the last week of the league stage.

IPL 2023 has been a dream tournament for the fans!

The world's best cricket T20 league has lived up to its billing, throwing one thriller after another.

And there's still a lot more to come with nine of the 10 teams still in contention for the Play-Offs in the last week of the league stage.

No team has been able to break away with the top two Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings losing their last matches, while the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have kept themselves alive with crucial wins.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the Qualifier 1 match, with the winner going through to the final.

The losing team gets another chance as they play in the Qualifier 2 match against the winner of the Eliminator match -- played between the third and fourth placed teams.

A look at what the teams need to do to qualify for the Play-Offs:

Gujarat Titans

The equation is quite simple for defending Gujarat Titans, who are top of the table with eight wins from 12 games.

They just need to win one of their last two games -- against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore -- to make it to the Play-Offs.

Even if they lose both those games, they could still make it through on 16 points on a better run rate, but Gujarat would definitely look to win atleast one more game if not two and seal their place in the Qualifier 1 match.

Remaining matches:

May 15: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, 7.30 pm IST.

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru, 7.30 pm IST.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK missed a golden opportunity to seal their Play-offs spot as they went down to the Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Sunday.

CSK need to just win their last match against Delhi Capitals to qualify for the Play-offs, which will take their tally to 17 points.

A loss could endanger their prospects as MI (14 points), RCB (12) and Punjab (12) all have a good chance to leapfrog CSK by finishing on 16 points, while LSG (13 points) could also pip them on run rate if they win their last game by a big margin.

Remaining match:

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals, Delhi, 3.30 pm IST.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai have once again staged a fine comeback after a slow start.

With four wins from their last five games, MI have zoomed to the third place with 14 points from 12 games.

They have gone from strength to strength in the past couple of weeks with all their top players coming back to form.

Given their recent form, five-time champions MI will start as favourites against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

They could go through with one more win, which takes them to 16 points, but MI will try and win both matches to finish among the top two and make it to the Qualifier 1 match.

Remaining matches:

May 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow, 7.30 pm IST.

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai, 3.30 pm IST.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow's incredible come-from-behind victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match has kept their Play-Off hopes alive.

LSG are on 13 points from 12 games, including the rained-off match against CSK. They need to win both their matches and take their points to 17 points.

If they lose their last game, they will depend on other results to go their way.

Their next match against Mumbai Indians could go a long way in deciding the Play-off hopes of the two teams.

Remaining matches:

May 16: vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow, 7.30 pm IST.

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata, 7.30pm IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB stayed in the Play-Offs race with a thumping 112 run victory against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

The win was very crucial for RCB's hopes as they had lost three of their last four matches before that and another defeat could have ended their hopes.

RCB, who are on 12 points from as many games, need to win both their last two matches to advance.

Their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad could prove to be a die-or-die contest for both teams while they face another challenge against Gujarat Titans in their last game.

Remaining matches:

May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm IST.

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru, 7.30 pm IST.

Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals have lost four of their last five matches to drop to sixth with 12 points from 13 games. It remains to be seen if they are able to bounce back after being bowled out for a lowly 59 by RCB.

Royals' hopes of going through to the Play-Offs are very slim. Even if they win against Punjab Kings in their last match, they will finish on 14 and will need other results to go their way, with their poor run rate likely to be a factor.

Remaining match:

May 19: vs Punjab Kings, Dharamsala, 7.30 pm IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Led by some superb performances from Rinku Singh with the bat, a spirited Kolkata Knight Riders have kept their hopes alive despite the odds.

They upstaged CSK in Chennai on Sunday to stay in the hunt.

KKR, with 12 points from 13 games, enjoy a few days off before they take on LSG in their last league game on Saturday, May 20.

A loss will knock them out, but a win also doesn't guarantee them a place in the Play-Offs.

Remaining match:

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata, 7.30 pm IST.

Punjab Kings

The inconsistent Punjab Kings have somehow stayed in the hunt.

Interestingly, there is a chance that Punjab -- on 12 points from 12 games -- could win their last two games and finish among the top two if other results go their way.

But another loss could see them finish on 14 and the run rate could come into play.

Punjab will definitely fancy their chances as they take on Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, both of whom have struggled recently.

Remaining matches:

May 17: vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala, 7.30 pm IST.

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala, 7.30 pm IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

With slim chances of making it to the Play-Offs, Sunrisers face a hectic last week with three games to play in the space of seven days.

Even if they win all their remaining matches, SRH's progression is not guaranteed as they will finish on 14 points with an second worst run rate (-0.471) in the standings.

The odds are firmly stacked against SRH, who have struggled for consistency with just four wins from 11 games played so far.

Remaining matches:

May 15: vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad, 7.30 pm IST.

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm IST.

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians, Mumbai, 3.30 pm IST.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are the only team out of the running for a place in the Play-Offs.

Delhi are bottom of the standings with just four wins from 12 games.

With pressure off their back, they could play party poppers and spoil the chances of their last two opponents -- Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

Remaining matches:

May 17: vs Punjab Kings, Dharamsala, 7.30 pm IST.

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 3.30 pm IST.

Photographs: BCCI