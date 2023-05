Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

It was a memorable moment for CSK Pacer Matheesha Pathirana as the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni met his family.

Pathirana has flourished under Dhoni's guidance in IPL 2023, emerging as the best bowler in the death overs in T20 cricket.

The youngster has played a key role in CSK making to the final, with 17 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.72.

'You have nothing to worry about Matheesha, he's always with me,' Dhoni told Pathirana's family.