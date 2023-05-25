IPL 2023: Which Country Players Had A Dream Run?

The players of which country had the best IPL 2023? Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji find out.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal of the Rajasthan Royals scored his half-century in just 35 balls against the Punjab Kings in their final IPL 2023 league match. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL still isn't over, but we already enough data to respond to a question like: The players of which country had the best IPL 2023?

We will make this assessment using the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI).

Recall that batters who score a lot of runs at the highest strike rate, bowlers who take the most wickets at the lowest economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or effect the most run outs have the highest MVPI aggregates.

The method we propose (it is imperfect!) is to look at the top five players from every country and compute their average MVPI.

We then compare with the average money paid to these top five players to reach a reasonable verdict.

1. India

It can't be a surprise that that the best IPL players are from India because 7/11 players in every team are Indians.

The average MVPI of the top five Indian players is 675.

The average money paid to each player in the top five is Rs 8.80 crores/Rs 88 million ($1.062 million)

Player Team From Runs Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Batting Points Bowling Points Fielding Points MVPI Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 625 163.6 0 - 677 0 75 752 Shubman Gill GT IND 680 152.5 0 - 691 0 30 721 Virat Kohli RCB IND 639 139.8 0 - 592.5 0 78 671 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 511 185.1 0 - 608 0 36 644 Axar Patel DC IND 283 139.4 11 7.2 261.5 283 42 587

2. South Africa

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Faf du Plessis. Photograph: BCCI

The average MVPI of the top five South African players is 436, and the average money paid to each player in the top five is Rs 4.87 crores/Rs 48.7 million ($0.588 million)

Player Team From Runs Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Batting Points Bowling Points Fielding Points MVPI Faf du Plessis RCB SA 730 153.7 0 - 747.5 0 18 766 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 448 177.1 0 - 516.5 0 78 595 David Miller GT SA 255 148.3 0 - 252 0 51 303 Aiden Markram SRH SA 248 125.9 1 8.6 200.5 21.5 66 288 Anrich Nortje DC SA 37 127.6 10 9.1 30.5 176 21 228

3. Australia

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the game against the Rajasthan Royals, May 14, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

The average MVPI of the top five Australian players is 474; a little higher than South Africa's 436, but the average money paid to each Australian player in the top five is much higher at Rs 9.19 crores/Rs 91.9 million ($1.109 million).

We are therefore putting Australia below South Africa.

Player Team From Runs Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Batting Points Bowling Points Fielding Points MVPI Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 400 183.5 3 9.1 473 53 24 550 Cameron Green MI AUS 381 160.1 5 9.6 405 71 24 500 David Warner DC AUS 516 131.6 0 - 444 0 42 486 Marcus Stoinis LSG AUS 368 150.2 5 9.2 368.5 87.5 24 480 Mitchell Marsh DC AUS 128 132 12 8.4 110.5 227.5 18 356

4. West Indies

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran of the Lucknow Super Giants hits a shot in the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, May 20, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

The average MVPI of the top five West Indian players is 366, and the average money paid to each West Indian player in the top five is Rs 9.19 crores/Rs 91.9 million ($1.038 million)

Player Team From Runs Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Batting Points Bowling Points Fielding Points MVPI Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 358 173.8 0 - 407 0 57 464 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 299 151.8 0 - 302.5 0 75 378 Andre Russell KKR WI 227 145.5 7 11.3 220 90.5 54 365 Kyle Mayers LSG WI 361 144.4 0 8.4 347 4 12 363 Sunil Narine KKR WI 21 84 11 8 4.5 247 6 258

5. England

IMAGE: Jos Buttler of the Rajasthan Royals reacts after his dismissal during the IPL 2023 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, May 11, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

The average MVPI of the top England players is 366, and the average money paid to each English player in the top five is Rs 10 crores/Rs 100 million ($1.207 million).

We are putting England below the West Indies because their players tend to be more expensive (and other expensive players like Ben Stokes and Harry Brook aren't in the top five list)

Player Team From Runs Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Batting Points Bowling Points Fielding Points MVPI Jos Buttler RR ENG 392 139 0 - 361 0 72 433 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 276 136 10 10.2 247.5 121.5 39 408 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 115 132.2 9 7.5 99.5 201 60 361 Liam Livingstone PBKS ENG 279 163.2 2 13.4 301.5 5 24 331 Jason Roy KKR ENG 285 151.6 0 - 288 0 12 300

6. Afghanistan

IMAGE: Rashid Khan of the Gujarat Titans completes a wonderful running catch in IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI

The average MVPI of the top five Afghan players is 302, and the average money paid to each Afghan player in the top five is Rs 3.36 crores/Rs 33.6 million ($0.406 million).

To be honest, Rashid Khan completely skews the table. But he has also delivered matching performances.

Player Team From Runs Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Batting Points Bowling Points Fielding Points MVPI Rashid Khan GT AFG 95 237.5 24 7.8 130 498 84 712 Noor Ahmad GT AFG 1 25 13 8 -4 271.5 12 280 Rahmanullah Gurbaz KKR AFG 227 133.5 0 - 199 0 60 259 Naveen-ul-Haq LSG AFG 15 93.8 7 7.5 6 161 21 188 Fazalhaq Farooqi SRH AFG 1 20 4 8.8 -5.5 75 0 70

7. New Zealand

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Opener Devon Conway smashes a shot in IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI

The average MVPI of the top five NZ players is 239, and the average money paid to each of these five NZ players is Rs 2.68 crores/Rs 26.8 million ($0.323 million).

This may not be a fair rating because only the top two NZ players got enough games.

The most expensive NZ player, Lockie Ferguson, warmed the KKR bench most of the time with a price of Rs 10 crores (Rs 100 million)!

Player Team From Runs Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Batting Points Bowling Points Fielding Points MVPI Devon Conway CSK NZ 585 138.6 0 - 537 0 24 561 Trent Boult RR NZ 16 114.3 13 8.2 11 264 30 305 Michael Bracewell RCB NZ 58 123.4 6 8.6 45.5 112 6 164 Mitchell Santner CSK NZ 2 50 3 6.8 -2 81 6 85 Glenn Phillips SRH NZ 39 177.3 1 6.7 45 25 12 82

8. Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Matheesha Pathirana of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates taking a wicket in IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI

This is been a poor IPL for Sri Lanka, with only Matheesha Pathirana dazzling.

Wanindu Hasaranga, who did so well last time, had a modest year.

The IPL performance may not be a true indicator because Sri Lanka under Dasun Shanaka's leadership are on their way to becoming a rather good team.

The average MVPI of the top five SL players is 165, and the average money paid to each of these five SL players is Rs 2.53 crores/Rs 25.3 million ($0.305 million).

This is significantly skewed by Hasaranga's price.

Player Team From Runs Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Batting Points Bowling Points Fielding Points MVPI Matheesha Pathirana CSK SL 0 - 15 7.6 0 325 18 343 Maheesh Theekshana CSK SL 0 - 9 8 0 203 21 224 Wanindu Hasaranga RCB SL 33 117.9 9 8.9 24 165 18 207 Bhanuka Rajapaksa PBKS SL 71 120.3 0 - 53.5 0 0 54 Dasun Shanaka GT SL 0 0 0 - -4.5 0 0 -5

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com