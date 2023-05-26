Like Team India's New Kit?

IMAGE: Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey and Batting Coach Vikram Rathour don the new kit. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The BCCI, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, unveiled the new training kit for the Indian cricket team.

'Unveiling #TeamIndia's new training kit Also, kickstarting our preparations for the #WTCFinal,' the BCCI tweeted photos of players Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey and Batting Coach Vikram Rathour donning the kits.

The kit, has the classic Adidas three-stripes on the sleeve and shoulder of the sweatshirt and the sponsor logo on the chest.

On Monday, the BCCI had announced that the German sportswear giant would be the new kit sponsor of the national team.

India take on Australia at The Oval in the ICC World Test Championship final from June 7 to 11.