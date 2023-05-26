News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Like Team India's New Kit?

Like Team India's New Kit?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 26, 2023 06:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BCCI kit

IMAGE: Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey and Batting Coach Vikram Rathour don the new kit. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The BCCI, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, unveiled the new training kit for the Indian cricket team.

'Unveiling #TeamIndia's new training kit Also, kickstarting our preparations for the #WTCFinal,' the BCCI tweeted photos of players Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey and Batting Coach Vikram Rathour donning the kits.

The kit, has the classic Adidas three-stripes on the sleeve and shoulder of the sweatshirt and the sponsor logo on the chest.

Umesh Yadav

On Monday, the BCCI had announced that the German sportswear giant would be the new kit sponsor of the national team.

Shardul Thakur

India take on Australia at The Oval in the ICC World Test Championship final from June 7 to 11.

The players and support staff chat

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Bharat or Kishan: Who'll keep wickets in WTC final?
Bharat or Kishan: Who'll keep wickets in WTC final?
Shastri's winning formula: Spinners hold Key in WTC
Shastri's winning formula: Spinners hold Key in WTC
Border questions Australia's risky decision for WTC
Border questions Australia's risky decision for WTC
Will You Do This After Your Wedding?
Will You Do This After Your Wedding?
Tina Turner's Indian Connection
Tina Turner's Indian Connection
Why President, Not PM, Must Inaugurate New Parliament
Why President, Not PM, Must Inaugurate New Parliament
Cheetah deaths: Worst still to come, says expert
Cheetah deaths: Worst still to come, says expert

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Which Country Players Had A Dream Run?

Which Country Players Had A Dream Run?

Captain Rohit on India's run-up to WTC final

Captain Rohit on India's run-up to WTC final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances