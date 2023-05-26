News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli First Indian With 250M Instagram Followers

Kohli First Indian With 250M Instagram Followers

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 26, 2023 11:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is the world's third most followed sportsperson on Instagram. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli is the first and only Indian with 250 million followers on Instagram.

He is the third sportsperson with the most followers on Instagram behind footballing greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo has more than 585 million followers on Instagram; Messi has 464 million followers.

Kohli enjoyed a good season IPL 2023, scoring 639 runs in 14 matches, with two centuries and six fifties. He will next be seen in action in the World Test Championship final against Australia, to be played at The Oval in London, starting on June 7.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Ambanis Rejoice!
Ambanis Rejoice!
'Yashasvi, Gill should open the batting'
'Yashasvi, Gill should open the batting'
Kohli Vs Naveen: MI Trio Hit Back...
Kohli Vs Naveen: MI Trio Hit Back...
How Many Will Return Home From Ukraine?
How Many Will Return Home From Ukraine?
Jogira Sara Ra Ra Review
Jogira Sara Ra Ra Review
Sunny Leone Makes Waves In Cannes
Sunny Leone Makes Waves In Cannes
'Dad said I'm not going to help you'
'Dad said I'm not going to help you'

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Like Team India's New Kit?

Like Team India's New Kit?

Beware SKY, The Prankster!

Beware SKY, The Prankster!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances