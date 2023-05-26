Kohli First Indian With 250M Instagram Followers

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is the world's third most followed sportsperson on Instagram. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli is the first and only Indian with 250 million followers on Instagram.

He is the third sportsperson with the most followers on Instagram behind footballing greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo has more than 585 million followers on Instagram; Messi has 464 million followers.

Kohli enjoyed a good season IPL 2023, scoring 639 runs in 14 matches, with two centuries and six fifties. He will next be seen in action in the World Test Championship final against Australia, to be played at The Oval in London, starting on June 7.