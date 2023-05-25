Beware SKY, The Prankster!

Photograph and Video: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

You can make out from his cheeky grin and the glint in his eye that Suryakumar Yadav is a prankster when he is not at the crease whalloping the ball to every part of the ground.

Mumbai Indians team-mate Tilak Varma was at the receiving end of a SKY prank during their flight from Chennai to Ahmedabad after winning their IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

Tilak was fast asleep during the late night flight when SKY squeezed a slice of lemon into his open mouth.

The young Hyderabadi was startled when he woke up and wondered why his mouth tasted lemony.

'Chain se sona hai toh jaag jao (Be alert if you want to sleep well)', MI captioned the Instagram video.