'It'll be master vs apprentice'

Photograph: BCCI

Commentator Harsha Bhogle has aptly described Tuesday evening's clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in the first Qualifier of IPL 2023 at the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Bhogle emphasised that this encounter would showcase a compelling battle between a seasoned master and a promising apprentice.

Expressing his views to Cricbuzz, Bhogle highlighted the significance of the match by highlighting that GT's captain Hardik Pandya should utilise his bowling skills with the new ball during the Qualifier.

'It will be the master versus the apprentice. I was a little worried by the Hardik Pandya situation as he didn't bat or bowl against RCB. But he needs to bowl, because when he is bowling with the new ball alongside Mohammed Shami, he is very good when he gets the ball moving. So, I would like to see that,' said Bhogle.

'This will be a track that favours Chennai. It depends on how Gujarat Titans can use that situation. But remember that GT are not bad playing a 150-160 game. GT can also use Jayant Yadav as an Impact Player,' Bhogle explained.

'If Hardik could bowl, they can get in Jayant Yadav instead of Yash Dayal if it is that kind of track because they will have that extra pacer. I just hope his back is fine,' Bhogle added.

The defending champions, Gujarat Titans, he acknowledged, are adept at handling low-scoring games as well.

GT showcased their prowess throughout the season, securing an impressive 10 victories out of 14 matches. Notably, they hold an unbeaten 3-0 record against CSK in previous IPL encounters.

Having secured the top spot on the IPL 2023 points table with an impressive tally of 20 points, Gujarat Titans enter this clash as the team to beat.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, finishing second with 17 points, have set the stage for an enthralling showdown.