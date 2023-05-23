News
Dhoni Is Ready For The Titans

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 23, 2023 06:18 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his men will try and stop Gujarat Titans book a direct spot in the IPL 2023 final when they face off in Qualifier 1 of the Play-Offs on Tuesday.

And the two teams hit the ground running on the eve of their big match in Chennai.

Dhoni and Moeen Ali were seen batting in the nets while Ravindra Jadeja was seen chatting with Bowling Coach Dwayne Bravo.

Gujarat Titans' David Miller, who's been in good form so far this season, was seen giving the ball a tonk in the nets.

'Gujarat Titans & Chennai Super Kings gear up for a cracking #Qualifier1 We are ready. Are you #TATAIPL ' #GTvCSK,' IPL tweeted alongside some pictures.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the nets

 

David Miller

 

Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo

 

Moeen Ali

 
