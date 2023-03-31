News
Axar will be in control of relaying information: Warner

Axar will be in control of relaying information: Warner

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 31, 2023 19:35 IST
IMAGE: DC will open their IPL 2023 campaign against LSG. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals are in readiness to take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of the TATA IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Saturday. 

Speaking about their opening game, the Delhi Capitals' Captain David Warner said, "Lucknow have a good squad. They did well last year as well. We know we are going to face some good spinners and they have some good fast bowlers as well. Their Captain KL Rahul is an exciting player. But we just have to execute our plans as best as we can."

 

Warner also spoke about Axar Patel's role as Vice-Captain in the side, "Axar will have great knowledge about all the players in the squad. He'll be in control of relaying information to the bowlers and also help me deal with the language barrier."

The opening batter expressed that the home ground advantage will be a huge factor this season, "You get to understand the wicket at your home ground and you've also got your fans, who give you a boost. The fans' chants in the stadium will give us great strength and belief to play at our best."

When asked about working with DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly, Warner said, "He's really relaxed and calm. I can speak to him whenever I need anything. He's been fantastic around the group and it's great to see him back."

Warner has had a conversation with Rishabh Pant as well. Pant is out for the season following a horrific car accident, with Warner taking over the reigns for the season.

"He's looking forward to supporting us as much as he can. I am sure he'll try his best to come and see us. But we want him to recover, take it slow and easy and get better as fast as he can."

The match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

REDIFF CRICKET
We'll see how effective Chandu sir is: Nitish Rana

We'll see how effective Chandu sir is: Nitish Rana

These Players Have A Point To Prove

These Players Have A Point To Prove

