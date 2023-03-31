News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » We'll see how effective Chandu sir is at the end of the IPL season: Rana

We'll see how effective Chandu sir is at the end of the IPL season: Rana

Source: PTI
March 31, 2023 17:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: KKR skipper Nitish Rana opened up on the impact of new head coach Chandrakant Pandit. Photograph: BCCI

Stand-in Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana on Friday said he is excited to see the impact of Chandrakant Pandit on the team because of his solid knowledge about Indian domestic cricket.

Pandit, the most celebrated coach in the Indian domestic circuit, replaced Brendon McCullum as head coach ahead of this season.

Pandit, had guided Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title last year, having won the national championship multiple times with Mumbai and Vidarbha.

"I am very excited for the season. Whatever Chandu sir's theories are related to cricket, they match with us as in people, who have played domestic cricket... Basically Indians (uncapped domestic players)," Rana said ahead of KKR's opener.

 

As always, Pandit's main emphasis is on discipline.

"All our overseas players are enjoying the small small things that Chandu sir reminds us to do. Like discipline is a big thing, timing. But the role he'll play this season how effective he is, we will see at the end of the season."

Rana will lead KKR in the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is likely to be out of action for the entire league due to a recurring lower back injury, which could require surgery.

KKR will open their campaign against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Saturday.

"It's the first game, a lot of the things that we have planned can go against us or in our favour. I feel it's marathon of 14 matches is not less. The process is always important," Rana added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charge
Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charge
Why Was Rohit Missing?
Why Was Rohit Missing?
IPL: Injury-hit KKR, PBKS look to make positive start
IPL: Injury-hit KKR, PBKS look to make positive start
Fresh violence in Howrah, Amit Shah speaks to Guv
Fresh violence in Howrah, Amit Shah speaks to Guv
Pistorius seeks parole decade after killing girlfriend
Pistorius seeks parole decade after killing girlfriend
SC rejects PIL for declaring animals as legal entities
SC rejects PIL for declaring animals as legal entities
OYO pre-files draft paper; may list around Diwali
OYO pre-files draft paper; may list around Diwali

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

These Players Have A Point To Prove

These Players Have A Point To Prove

Mumbai Indians name Jasprit Bumrah's replacement

Mumbai Indians name Jasprit Bumrah's replacement

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances