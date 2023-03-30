Vote For Your Favourite IPL 2023 Jersey!

IPL teams have evolved their team kits across the seasons, with new sponsors and kit manufacturers bringing in fresh ideas.

This season, franchises like the Lucknow Super Giants have revamped their kits while teams like the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings XI were satisfied with minor modifications.

Which one of these is your favourite, dear readers? Tell us in the poll!

Chennai Super Kings

IMAGE: CSK's Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

The CSK jersey has remained unaltered throughout 16 IPL seasons.

The iconic canary-yellow jersey certainly has allowed CSK to stand out from the crowd. Barring a few tweaks, the jersey has maintained its history and authenticity.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter

KKR shared a video across various social media platforms where Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Captain Nitish Rana and other stars were wearing the new jersey.

Done in shades of golden and purple, the jersey is slightly different from the IPL 2022 jersey as it now has more of the dotted pattern.

'Making a statement yet again, in Purple & Gold!' KKR captioned the post as the franchise revealed their latest threads.

Gujarat Titans

The defending champions's jersey largely remains unchanged, except for the addition of a star above the team's logo.

The star is a representation of their IPL 2022 victory, which they achieved in their very first season.

Lucknow Super Giants have

LSG has switched to a dark blue colour from the previous greenish-blue kit in 2022.

The jersey has been designed by Kunal Rawal and features blue, orange and green stripes, creating a fresh and dynamic design for the team.

Delhi Capitals

Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Delhi Capitals have retained the blue and red combination, but the design is different this year.

Earlier, DC used red even on the chest, but this year, the red is only on the shoulder while the front and back of the jersey is completely blue.

'Mood after looking at our #IPL2023 threads. #YehHaiNayiDilli ki Nayi Jersey,' DC captioned the photograph.

'A lighter, red tone and a part of the vermillion colour family, it often signifies a fresh, fierce beginning, just like ours for the season ahead,' DC described why it opted for red on the shoulders.

Mumbai Indians

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

MI unveiled their playing kit for IPL 2023 with Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan donning the new jersey.

The traditional blue and gold pattern has been retained with intricate new features for the new season.

The five-time champions unveiled the new jersey with a video that detailed the idea that went into coming up with the design for the kit.

It celebrates the spirit of Mumbai, with elements that symbolise the great city, such as the famous Kaali Peeli (taxi) ride, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and that unmistakable skyline.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB unveiled their new jersey at the RCB Unbox event on Sunday, March 26. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli was present at the launch as the franchise announced Qatar Airways as its principal sponsor for the season.

RCB have changed the pattern of the t-shirt, but other than that, no significant changes were spotted. The logo is golden in colour while the track pant is once again red.

Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals jersey remains similar to last year, but there are noticeable changes in texture, checks and stepwells that enhance the overall look of the jersey.

Additionally, the team has secured a new principal sponsor, Luminous, which is prominently displayed on the chest of the jersey

SunRisers Hyderabad

SRH's pace sensation Umran Malik, all-rounder Washington Sundar and batter Mayank Agarwal were featured in the jersey launch video.

The new SRH jersey features minor adjustments to the colour texture, with an orange body and black sleeves.

It draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad, with orange being one of the accepted colours of the state of Telangana. The jersey also features black and orange colours on the sleeves and shoulders and can rightfully be called 'Orange Armour'.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings will retain their kit from previous seasons. They will stick to the classic red and gold jersey for IPL 2023.