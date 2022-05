'When Shahrukh meets Sanjay Dutt'

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Shahrukh Khan. Photograph and Video: Punjab Kings/Instagram

Punjab Kings's Shahrukh Khan showed off his fun side as he mimicked Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh, known for his big-hitting abilities, quoted Dutt dialogues from Raju Hirani's blockbuster Munnabhai MBBS as he imitated Sanjubaba's trademark languid walking style on the treadmill.

'When SRK meets Sanjay Dutt', Punjab Kings captioned the Instagram video.

When Punjab Kings bought Shahrukh Khan for Rs 5.15 crore (Rs 51.5 million) at last year's IPL auction, PBKS Co-owner Preity Zinta had clapped her hands in glee, looked at Aryan Khan -- after whose movie superstar father and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner the Tamil Nadu all-rounder was named -- and quipped, 'We got Shahrukh'.