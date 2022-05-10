News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'My husband is fire': Mrs Bumrah

'My husband is fire': Mrs Bumrah

By Rediff Cricket
May 10, 2022 09:01 IST
Sanjana Ganesan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

After Jasprit Bumrah picked up his maiden five wicket IPL haul, the Mumbai Indians pacer celebrated the feat by punching the air and yelling his frustration of having not done well in the previous 10 IPL 2022 games.

 

Sanjana Ganesan

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Sanjana Ganesan, who was there in the stands, celebrated it with as much enthusiasm as her husband.

Sanjana later took to social media to laud her husband's efforts, exclaiming, 'Holy moly! My husband is fire.'

'It was a good day. I was looking to use the dimensions of the ground. When things are going your way, it's important to stay in the present and not to overdo things,' Boom Boom said after the game.

'Whenever you help the team, make an impact, that gives me satisfaction,' he said, adding, 'That's the way I always play my cricket, so happy with my performance.'

Check out more reactions to Boom Boom's fifer:

Jasprit Bumrah

 

Sanjana Ganesan

 

Sanjana Ganesan

Rediff Cricket
