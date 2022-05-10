News
The Cutest IPL Pic You'll See Today

The Cutest IPL Pic You'll See Today

By Rediff Cricket
May 10, 2022 06:49 IST
IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh, left, and Radhika Dhopavkar watch as their daughters wave out to familiar faces from the stands at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, May 9, 2022. Photographs: BCCI
 

A couple of cuties made their way to the D Y Patil stadium with their mommies in tow for the IPL game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Samaira Sharma, MI Captain Rohit Sharma's daughter, and Aarya Rahane, KKR Opener Ajinkya Rahane's daughter, are buddies and enjoyed themselves in the stadium with their mums Ritika Sajdeh and Radhika Dhopavkar keeping an eye on them.

The awwdorable kids were seen waving out to known faces on the field of play before the start of the game that saw Aarya's dad's team thump Sammy's papa's side by 52 runs.

