IPL 2022: Most Valuable Player: No Stopping Buttler!

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle pick the 50 Most Valuable Players in IPL 2022 after Game 55.
IPL 2022 is going on and on. With eight teams, the IPL league phase would have almost ended by now, but with the inclusion of two new teams this season, we still have 15 league matches to go, and many of these matches are likely to be of little consequence.
Jos Buttler too is going on and on, with a top MVPI of 651. Although the MVPI is constructed to be a 'runs equivalent' of batting, bowling and fielding performance, the England run machine is up there almost entirely due to his magical batting (618 runs so far).
Andre Russell (MVPI: 534) is also proving to be a super-performer (and, surprisingly, still super-fit!), although that's unlikely to help KKR's cause because most of his team-mates aren't performing. The only other KKR players in the top 50 are: Umesh Yadav (at 8th place with an MVPI of 416), Sunil Narine (13; 380) and Shreyas Iyer (25; 336).
It is curious that KKR has both the Australia captains -- Pat Cummins (Test) and Aaron Finch (ODIs and T20Is) -- but neither is being impactful.
This has indeed been a strange IPL with many established players failing to perform. Here's a list of players who were most certainly expected to be in the top 50, but aren't: Ravindra Jadeja (placed 52nd; MVPI of 252), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (70; 206), Mayank Agarwal (77; 186), Rohit Sharma (78; 185), Kieron Pollard (80; 182), Virat Kohli (83; 173), Jasprit Bumrah (99; 125), Kane Williamson (104; 120) and Aaron Finch (117; 85).
Among the top 50, players with a Paisa Vasool Index below 600 (cost the franchise less than $600 for every 'run' contributed) include Abhishek Sharma (SRH; 199), David Miller (GT; 245), Mahesh Theekshana (CSK; 267), Tilak Varma (MI; 467), Umesh Yadav (KKR; 504) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC; 572).
This analysis is based on the first 55 matches of the current IPL, and updated on the morning of May 9, 2022. We have assumed the par score to be 180 and every wicket to be worth 18 'runs'.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Game
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|618
|116
|55
|37
|152.2
|0
|-
|11
|651
|1609
|2
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|272
|70
|15
|27
|183.8
|12
|10.1
|11
|534
|2354
|3
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|IND
|5
|5
|0
|0
|62.5
|22
|7.3
|11
|489
|1393
|4
|K L Rahul
|LSG
|IND
|451
|103
|38
|20
|145
|0
|-
|11
|473
|3765
|5
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|SL
|37
|18
|4
|1
|94.9
|21
|7.9
|12
|463
|2654
|6
|Hardik Pandya
|GT
|IND
|333
|87
|36
|8
|134.3
|4
|7.6
|10
|437
|3596
|7
|Liam Livingstone
|PBKS
|ENG
|315
|64
|22
|25
|184.2
|3
|10
|11
|433
|2782
|8
|Umesh Yadav
|KKR
|IND
|55
|21
|4
|4
|141
|15
|7.2
|10
|416
|504
|9
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|321
|55
|26
|21
|155.8
|0
|-
|11
|409
|3586
|10
|David Warner
|DC
|AUS
|375
|92
|46
|14
|156.9
|0
|-
|9
|404
|1621
|11
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|AFG
|72
|40
|2
|7
|189.5
|11
|6.8
|11
|400
|3929
|12
|Krunal Pandya
|LSG
|IND
|153
|42
|14
|3
|131.9
|9
|6.6
|11
|393
|2199
|13
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|49
|22
|6
|3
|163.3
|8
|5.2
|11
|380
|1654
|14
|Dinesh Karthik
|RCB
|IND
|274
|66
|21
|21
|200
|0
|-
|12
|380
|1654
|15
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|IND
|45
|16
|3
|2
|91.8
|18
|8.9
|11
|366
|572
|16
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|SA
|42
|25
|5
|1
|105
|18
|8.7
|10
|366
|2648
|17
|Quinton de Kock
|LSG
|SA
|344
|80
|36
|11
|138.7
|0
|-
|11
|366
|1932
|18
|Rahul Tripathi
|SRH
|IND
|308
|71
|29
|16
|164.7
|0
|-
|11
|356
|2501
|19
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|SA
|389
|96
|39
|13
|132.8
|0
|-
|12
|351
|2279
|20
|Shimron Hetmyer
|RR
|WI
|291
|59
|18
|21
|166.3
|0
|-
|11
|350
|2544
|21
|Glenn Maxwell
|RCB
|AUS
|193
|55
|22
|9
|167.8
|4
|6.9
|9
|348
|3612
|22
|Tilak Varma
|MI
|IND
|328
|61
|22
|15
|136.7
|0
|6.5
|10
|347
|467
|23
|Aiden Markram
|SRH
|SA
|326
|68
|23
|16
|143
|1
|10.7
|11
|342
|796
|24
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|IND
|281
|44
|31
|12
|152.7
|0
|-
|11
|340
|4930
|25
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|IND
|330
|85
|34
|8
|131
|0
|7
|11
|336
|3819
|26
|R Ashwin
|RR
|IND
|83
|28
|7
|4
|145.6
|9
|7.2
|11
|335
|2377
|27
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|IND
|31
|10
|2
|2
|103.3
|14
|7.6
|11
|333
|3689
|28
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|IND
|321
|96
|33
|9
|139
|0
|-
|11
|332
|2524
|29
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|17
|8.7
|9
|331
|1266
|30
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|7.8
|8
|325
|1692
|31
|David Miller
|GT
|SA
|306
|94
|24
|13
|145
|0
|-
|11
|321
|245
|32
|Nicholas Pooran
|SRH
|WI
|261
|64
|14
|18
|147.5
|0
|-
|11
|320
|1375
|33
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|WI
|11
|8
|1
|0
|122.2
|16
|8.8
|9
|317
|1454
|34
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|15
|8.3
|11
|314
|2085
|35
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|IND
|381
|88
|40
|9
|122.1
|0
|-
|11
|314
|2753
|36
|Deepak Hooda
|LSG
|IND
|320
|55
|27
|12
|133.9
|1
|10.8
|11
|313
|1925
|37
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|146
|42
|10
|8
|162.2
|4
|7.5
|10
|307
|3071
|38
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|303
|68
|23
|16
|145.7
|0
|-
|8
|306
|2490
|39
|Rahul Chahar
|PBKS
|IND
|50
|22
|5
|3
|119
|12
|7.9
|11
|305
|1803
|40
|Jason Holder
|LSG
|WI
|56
|16
|2
|6
|143.6
|12
|9.3
|9
|303
|3025
|41
|Shivam Dube
|CSK
|IND
|279
|95
|21
|16
|160.3
|0
|18
|9
|295
|1421
|42
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|IND
|9
|7
|0
|2
|128.6
|14
|8.1
|9
|292
|3588
|43
|Josh Hazlewood
|RCB
|AUS
|10
|7
|0
|0
|50
|13
|6.8
|8
|291
|3044
|44
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|IND
|331
|75
|37
|9
|132.4
|0
|9.3
|11
|290
|199
|45
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|IND
|259
|61
|35
|9
|159.9
|0
|-
|9
|287
|2738
|46
|Umran Malik
|SRH
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|15
|9.1
|11
|285
|1470
|47
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|IND
|306
|99
|28
|13
|133
|0
|-
|11
|283
|2221
|48
|Prasidh Krishna
|RR
|IND
|6
|4
|0
|0
|50
|13
|8.3
|11
|276
|3796
|49
|Maheesh Theekshana
|CSK
|SL
|7
|7
|0
|1
|175
|12
|7.4
|8
|275
|267
|50
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|IND
|17
|8
|2
|0
|94.4
|10
|7.3
|11
|267
|3335
