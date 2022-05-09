IPL 2022: Most Valuable Player: No Stopping Buttler!

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle pick the 50 Most Valuable Players in IPL 2022 after Game 55.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler is the leading run-getter in IPL 2022, with 618 runs from 11 games, with three centuries and as many fifties. Photograph: BCCI

IPL 2022 is going on and on. With eight teams, the IPL league phase would have almost ended by now, but with the inclusion of two new teams this season, we still have 15 league matches to go, and many of these matches are likely to be of little consequence.

Jos Buttler too is going on and on, with a top MVPI of 651. Although the MVPI is constructed to be a 'runs equivalent' of batting, bowling and fielding performance, the England run machine is up there almost entirely due to his magical batting (618 runs so far).

Andre Russell (MVPI: 534) is also proving to be a super-performer (and, surprisingly, still super-fit!), although that's unlikely to help KKR's cause because most of his team-mates aren't performing. The only other KKR players in the top 50 are: Umesh Yadav (at 8th place with an MVPI of 416), Sunil Narine (13; 380) and Shreyas Iyer (25; 336).

It is curious that KKR has both the Australia captains -- Pat Cummins (Test) and Aaron Finch (ODIs and T20Is) -- but neither is being impactful.

This has indeed been a strange IPL with many established players failing to perform. Here's a list of players who were most certainly expected to be in the top 50, but aren't: Ravindra Jadeja (placed 52nd; MVPI of 252), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (70; 206), Mayank Agarwal (77; 186), Rohit Sharma (78; 185), Kieron Pollard (80; 182), Virat Kohli (83; 173), Jasprit Bumrah (99; 125), Kane Williamson (104; 120) and Aaron Finch (117; 85).

Among the top 50, players with a Paisa Vasool Index below 600 (cost the franchise less than $600 for every 'run' contributed) include Abhishek Sharma (SRH; 199), David Miller (GT; 245), Mahesh Theekshana (CSK; 267), Tilak Varma (MI; 467), Umesh Yadav (KKR; 504) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC; 572).

This analysis is based on the first 55 matches of the current IPL, and updated on the morning of May 9, 2022. We have assumed the par score to be 180 and every wicket to be worth 18 'runs'.

Rank Player Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Game MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Jos Buttler RR ENG 618 116 55 37 152.2 0 - 11 651 1609 2 Andre Russell KKR WI 272 70 15 27 183.8 12 10.1 11 534 2354 3 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 5 5 0 0 62.5 22 7.3 11 489 1393 4 K L Rahul LSG IND 451 103 38 20 145 0 - 11 473 3765 5 Wanindu Hasaranga RCB SL 37 18 4 1 94.9 21 7.9 12 463 2654 6 Hardik Pandya GT IND 333 87 36 8 134.3 4 7.6 10 437 3596 7 Liam Livingstone PBKS ENG 315 64 22 25 184.2 3 10 11 433 2782 8 Umesh Yadav KKR IND 55 21 4 4 141 15 7.2 10 416 504 9 Sanju Samson RR IND 321 55 26 21 155.8 0 - 11 409 3586 10 David Warner DC AUS 375 92 46 14 156.9 0 - 9 404 1621 11 Rashid Khan GT AFG 72 40 2 7 189.5 11 6.8 11 400 3929 12 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 153 42 14 3 131.9 9 6.6 11 393 2199 13 Sunil Narine KKR WI 49 22 6 3 163.3 8 5.2 11 380 1654 14 Dinesh Karthik RCB IND 274 66 21 21 200 0 - 12 380 1654 15 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 45 16 3 2 91.8 18 8.9 11 366 572 16 Kagiso Rabada PBKS SA 42 25 5 1 105 18 8.7 10 366 2648 17 Quinton de Kock LSG SA 344 80 36 11 138.7 0 - 11 366 1932 18 Rahul Tripathi SRH IND 308 71 29 16 164.7 0 - 11 356 2501 19 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 389 96 39 13 132.8 0 - 12 351 2279 20 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 291 59 18 21 166.3 0 - 11 350 2544 21 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 193 55 22 9 167.8 4 6.9 9 348 3612 22 Tilak Varma MI IND 328 61 22 15 136.7 0 6.5 10 347 467 23 Aiden Markram SRH SA 326 68 23 16 143 1 10.7 11 342 796 24 Rishabh Pant DC IND 281 44 31 12 152.7 0 - 11 340 4930 25 Shreyas Iyer KKR IND 330 85 34 8 131 0 7 11 336 3819 26 R Ashwin RR IND 83 28 7 4 145.6 9 7.2 11 335 2377 27 Harshal Patel RCB IND 31 10 2 2 103.3 14 7.6 11 333 3689 28 Shubman Gill GT IND 321 96 33 9 139 0 - 11 332 2524 29 T Natarajan SRH IND 0 0 0 0 - 17 8.7 9 331 1266 30 Khaleel Ahmed DC IND 0 0 0 0 0 16 7.8 8 325 1692 31 David Miller GT SA 306 94 24 13 145 0 - 11 321 245 32 Nicholas Pooran SRH WI 261 64 14 18 147.5 0 - 11 320 1375 33 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 11 8 1 0 122.2 16 8.8 9 317 1454 34 Mohammed Shami GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 15 8.3 11 314 2085 35 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 381 88 40 9 122.1 0 - 11 314 2753 36 Deepak Hooda LSG IND 320 55 27 12 133.9 1 10.8 11 313 1925 37 Axar Patel DC IND 146 42 10 8 162.2 4 7.5 10 307 3071 38 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 303 68 23 16 145.7 0 - 8 306 2490 39 Rahul Chahar PBKS IND 50 22 5 3 119 12 7.9 11 305 1803 40 Jason Holder LSG WI 56 16 2 6 143.6 12 9.3 9 303 3025 41 Shivam Dube CSK IND 279 95 21 16 160.3 0 18 9 295 1421 42 Avesh Khan LSG IND 9 7 0 2 128.6 14 8.1 9 292 3588 43 Josh Hazlewood RCB AUS 10 7 0 0 50 13 6.8 8 291 3044 44 Abhishek Sharma SRH IND 331 75 37 9 132.4 0 9.3 11 290 199 45 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 259 61 35 9 159.9 0 - 9 287 2738 46 Umran Malik SRH IND 1 1 0 0 50 15 9.1 11 285 1470 47 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 306 99 28 13 133 0 - 11 283 2221 48 Prasidh Krishna RR IND 6 4 0 0 50 13 8.3 11 276 3796 49 Maheesh Theekshana CSK SL 7 7 0 1 175 12 7.4 8 275 267 50 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH IND 17 8 2 0 94.4 10 7.3 11 267 3335

