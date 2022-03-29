News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Punjab, Delhi Celebrated Wins

How Punjab, Delhi Celebrated Wins

By Rediff Cricket
March 29, 2022 11:38 IST
Sandeep Sharma

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Punjab Kings/Twitter

Victories and birthdays in IPL camps are celebrated with much pomp and cake-smashing sessions.

 

On Sunday, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capital players celebrated their wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively in typical fashion after the games.

PBKS heroes Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal were in the thick of the action as you can see in the video below:

 

Kuldeep Yadav

Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

In the other celebration, Delhi Capitals's Kuldeep Yadav was back in the limelight along with Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and, of course, Captain Rishabh Pant.

Rediff Cricket
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

