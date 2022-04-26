News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Riyan Parag, Harshal Patel involved in heated argument

Source: PTI
April 26, 2022 22:35 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel were involved in a fiery exchange of words after the former battered the RCB pacer for 18 runs in the final over to steer his side to a defendable total of 144 for 8 in an IPL match, in Pune, on Tuesday.

 

Parag, who played an unbeaten 56-run knock off 31 balls, smashed Patel for a boundary and two huge sixes in the final over to take RR to a decent total after being sent in to bat.

Soon after Parag clobbered a Patel delivery over deep mid-wicket boundary, both the players had heated exchange, forcing one of RR players to calm down the bowler.

Some words were also exchanged between a few players of both the teams as they left the ground.

Parag single-handedly took his side close to the 150-run mark with his unbeaten half-century, which is his highest score in IPL. He struck three boundaries and four sixes during his knock.

Patel ended up with figures of one for 33 from his four overs. 

 

Source: PTI
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

