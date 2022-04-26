News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Preity's Back! And PBKS Are Winning!

Preity's Back! And PBKS Are Winning!

By Rediff Cricket
April 26, 2022 08:04 IST
Preity Zinta

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 helped the Punjab Kings beat the Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 25, 2022, night.

 

As Punjab Kings clinched the last over thriller, co-owner Preity Zinta -- who flew from her home in Los Angeles with her twins Jai and Gia last week -- was seen clapping with delight.

Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough had the twins by surrogacy in November.

The game against CSK was Preity's first match at IPL 2022 in the stadium. She also skipped the players auction in February because the twins were too little.

Preity is back! And Punjab Kings are winning again!

Rediff Cricket
