IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Punjab Kings Captain Mayank Agrawal and PBKS Coach Anil Kumble. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most sought after players in IPL 2022.

After every game, opposing players just can't seem to get enough of the legendary cricketer.

Dhoni was all smiles as he caught up with former India team-mate Anil Kumble, the head coach of the Punjab Kings. The duo had a good laugh with Punjab Kings Captain Mayank Agarwal joining in.

Shikhar Dhawan, who has played a lot of matches for India with Dhoni, also spent a lot of time talking to MSD.