Game 18 of IPL 2022 will see the Mumbai Indians take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MCA stadium in Pune starting 1930 IST.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players rejoice after taking a Kolkata Knight Riders wicket. Photograph: BCCI

MI has lost all three games played this season.

RCB has won two and lost one game.

So, who will win today?

Time to vote!