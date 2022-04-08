What are Kohli, du Plessis up to?

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are all smiles during RCB's training session. Photograph: RCB/Instagram

The mood seems to be upbeat in the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp.

After losing the IPL 2022 opener against the Punjab Kings, RCB bounced back with two successive wins against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

No wonder, senior batter Virat Kohli and Captain Faf du Plessis seemed a happy lot during RCB's training session on Thursday. The South African couldn't control his laughter as Kohli whispered something in his ears.

'There's always that one friend who makes us laugh in any situation', RCB captioned the picture on Instagram.

Du Plessis has been RCB's best batter in IPL 2022 so far with 122 runs from three games at a strike rate of 150, but Kohli's struggles continued with 58 runs from three games.

RCB take on the struggling Mumbai Indians in their next game at the MCA stadium on Saturday.