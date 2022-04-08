News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What are Kohli, du Plessis up to?

What are Kohli, du Plessis up to?

By Rediff Cricket
April 08, 2022 13:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are all smiles during RCB's training session. Photograph: RCB/Instagram

The mood seems to be upbeat in the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp.

After losing the IPL 2022 opener against the Punjab Kings, RCB bounced back with two successive wins against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

No wonder, senior batter Virat Kohli and Captain Faf du Plessis seemed a happy lot during RCB's training session on Thursday. The South African couldn't control his laughter as Kohli whispered something in his ears.

'There's always that one friend who makes us laugh in any situation', RCB captioned the picture on Instagram.

Du Plessis has been RCB's best batter in IPL 2022 so far with 122 runs from three games at a strike rate of 150, but Kohli's struggles continued with 58 runs from three games.

RCB take on the struggling Mumbai Indians in their next game at the MCA stadium on Saturday.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Show desperation and hunger: Rohit tells MI team-mates
Show desperation and hunger: Rohit tells MI team-mates
Top Performer: Quinton de Kock
Top Performer: Quinton de Kock
Turning Point: Rahul-de Kock Stand
Turning Point: Rahul-de Kock Stand
Gullak 3 Review
Gullak 3 Review
Bethica Das' Moringa Leaf Thepla
Bethica Das' Moringa Leaf Thepla
Why Jayasuriya Thanked Modi
Why Jayasuriya Thanked Modi
Lanka may run out of fuel; India's credit exhausting
Lanka may run out of fuel; India's credit exhausting

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

SEE: RCB's New Team Song!

SEE: RCB's New Team Song!

What's going wrong for Delhi Capitals?

What's going wrong for Delhi Capitals?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances