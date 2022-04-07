News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Does Anant Ambani Look Worried?

Does Anant Ambani Look Worried?

By Rediff Cricket
April 07, 2022 11:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Akash Ambani

IMAGE: Akash Ambani, Mumbai Indians Owner Mukesh Ambani's elder son, at the MCA stadium in Pune, April 6, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Akash Ambani

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

 

As Pat Cummins decimated the Mumbai Indians attack at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune on Wednesday, the MI team had the the firm backing of a vocal Pune crowd.

Also cheering for the team was Akash Ambani, Mumbai Indians Owner Mukesh Ambani's elder son, who is a constant feature at MI games, members of the family and friends.

Mumbai Indians have lost all three games in IPL 2022, and Anant and his ma Nita Ambani, who we haven't spotted so far in the owner's box this season, must be worried about their team's poor run of form.

May we suggest that Rohit Sharma and his boys win their next three games -- against the Royal Chyallengers Bangalore (April 9), the Punjab Kings (April 13), both at the MCA and the Lucknow Super Giants (April 16) at the Brabourne stadium? That would be an apt gift for Mukesh Ambani's 65th birthday on April 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Top Performer: Master Blaster Cummins
Top Performer: Master Blaster Cummins
Cummins 'most surprised' by his 15-ball 56 in KKR win
Cummins 'most surprised' by his 15-ball 56 in KKR win
PHOTOS: Cummins' 15-ball 56 powers KKR to victory
PHOTOS: Cummins' 15-ball 56 powers KKR to victory
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Want To Be An Investment Banker?
Want To Be An Investment Banker?
India logs 1,033 new Covid cases, 43 deaths
India logs 1,033 new Covid cases, 43 deaths
Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct
Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

What Shah Rukh Said To Cummins

What Shah Rukh Said To Cummins

Turning Point: Cummins' Stunning Attack

Turning Point: Cummins' Stunning Attack

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances