RCB vs GT: Top Performer: Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his 43rd IPL fifty and his first of this season. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After a string of low scores in IPL 2022 which left cricket pundits concerned over his form, Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli bounced back in style to score a patient half-century against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Even though GT won the match in a final over thriller, it was RCB's former skipper who grabbed everyone's attention.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli reached the half-century mark in 45 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The knock was a huge relief for Kohli who headed into the contest with the scores of 0,0 and 9, but he showed his class against the Hardik Pandya-led side. In the very first over bowled by Mohammed Shami, Kohli hit a straight drive and then a flick off the pads for back-to-back boundaries.

Since then, Kohli's confidence was there for everyone to see.

After losing skipper Faf du Plessis early in the powerplay, Kohli was ably supported by Rajat Patidar, who scored a half-century as well and stitched a century stand to stabilise the RCB innings.

Patidar played the role of aggressor in the solid stand while Kohli stamped his authority at regular intervals while playing the anchor role.

Kohli was severe on Shami and Alzzari Joseph, punishing their full balls in the PowerPlay. A whip through mid-wicket and a sweetly timed drive off Joseph in the fifth over stood out.

Lacing six boundaries and a solitary six, Kohli reached the half-century mark in 45 balls with a single off Shami in the 13th over. It was clearly a big relief for the former India captain to reach the 50 run mark after missing out on that a couple of times this season. He celebrated his fifty with a silent glance up at the sky.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kohli was eventually bowled by a Shami yorker for 58 off 53 deliveries.

Kohli's fifty notwithstanding, RCB suffered a six wicket defeat at the hands of table toppers Gujarat Titans.