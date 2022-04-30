News
IPL PHOTOS: RCB vs Gujarat Titans

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 30, 2022 18:43 IST
Images from the IPL match between RCB and Gujarat Titans played in Mumbai on Saturday.

Virat Kohli celebrates on completing his half-century

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates on completing his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Coming out of a prolonged slump in form, Virat Kohli carved out his first IPL fifty in 14 matches, including nine this season, as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a challenging 170 for six against Gujarat Titans in Mumbai on Saturday.

Kohli made 58 off 53 balls before walking back to the dugout amid a standing ovation at the Wankhede Stadium.

 

Rajat Patidar blasted a 32-ball 52 -- his maiden IPL fifty -- while Glenn Maxwell blazed away to 33 in 18 deliveries to help RCB reach a challenging score.

The returning Pradeep Sangwan was excellent with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/19, while Rashid Khan gave away just 29 runs in his four over to check the flow of runs in the middle overs.

Mohammed Shami celebrates on dismissing Virat Kohli 

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates on dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami pulled out twice in his run up, the false starts leaving the umpire annoyed, before the seasoned India seamer beat Kohli with his late movement.

Out in the middle was a batting maestro battling a lean patch, but it didn't quite look like that when the former India captain played Shami for two lovely boundaries -- one down the ground past mid-off and the second a flick square of the wicket on the leg-side.

RCB's top-order woes continued, though, as left-arm seamer Sangwan marked his return to the league with the wicket of rival skipper Faf du Plessis in his very first over.

Fresh from his invaluable half-century in the previous game, Wriddhiman Saha had no problem holding on to du Plessis's thick outside edge after the bowler had set him up.

Rajat Patidar smashed a 32-ball 52 

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar smashed a 32-ball 52. Photograph: BCCI

Alzarri Joseph was introduced, and he saw Kohli play a classic cover drive and then pull a short one over the mid-wicket region for a boundary.

In came Lockie Ferguson and the New Zealand pacer's low full toss was smashed over long-on by Kohli, who followed that up with a four towards backyard point.

Even as Kohli was getting into the groove, Patidar was gaining in confidence, thanks to the flurry of confident strokes that flowed from his willow.

Alzarri bowled one short and Patidar pulled him over deep mid-wicket for a six and found a four in the next ball to close in on his maiden IPL fifty. He got there soon, reaching the landmark in only 29 balls with a four off Ferguson.

There was a bigger roar at the ground just before that as Kohli reached his half-century in 45 balls.

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Glenn Maxwell  

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: BCCI

Patidar took the risks and largely succeeded, helping Kohli to settle down and get som runs under his belt.

Sangwan got his second of the match when Patidar top-edged the seamer, and Kohli too failed to convert his fifty into a bigger score as a Shami delivery made its way through, even as the batter tried to make room and play it through cover.

Maxwell employed every shot in his book, including the switch hit, to prop up RCB after the end of the 99-run association between Kohli and Patidar.  

