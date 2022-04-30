News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat-Shami Smiles, Fours, Then Wicket!

Virat-Shami Smiles, Fours, Then Wicket!

By Rediff Cricket
April 30, 2022 20:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami share a smile take the field before the start of the Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore game at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photograph: BCCI
 

When the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans took to the field for their IPL encounter on Saturday, it was nice to see Virat Kohli greet his India team-mate Mohammed Shami.

Kohli wore a broad smile as the duo, both playing for opposing teams on the evening, shook hands and shared a few words before taking to the field.

Kohli went on to hit a half century (58 off 53 balls) -- his first in 14 IPL innings -- his innings studded with crisp drives down the ground, through cover and on the leg side.

Virat smashed two back-to-back boundaries off Shami in the first over to kickstart things for his team.

IMAGE: Shami celebrates dismissing Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

In the 13th over, Kohli scored his half-century in 45 balls amid cheers from the Brabourne crowd.

However, he failed to convert his fifty into a bigger score as a Shami delivery made its way through. As he tried to make room and play the ball through cover, Kohli was beaten by some late movement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Anushka Cheers Her Lungs Out For Kohli
Anushka Cheers Her Lungs Out For Kohli
How the Knights celebrated Russell's birthday!
How the Knights celebrated Russell's birthday!
Ritika's Birthday Note For Rohit
Ritika's Birthday Note For Rohit
IPL PHOTOS: Gujarat Titans continue winning run
IPL PHOTOS: Gujarat Titans continue winning run
Jadeja handovers CSK captaincy back to Dhoni
Jadeja handovers CSK captaincy back to Dhoni
IPL 2022: RR vs MI: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: RR vs MI: Who Will Win?
Ex-bureaucrats defend Modi, bash critical colleagues
Ex-bureaucrats defend Modi, bash critical colleagues

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Does Gujarat Titans have magic of Warne's RR of 2008?

Does Gujarat Titans have magic of Warne's RR of 2008?

IPL PHOTOS: RCB vs Gujarat Titans

IPL PHOTOS: RCB vs Gujarat Titans

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances