Virat-Shami Smiles, Fours, Then Wicket!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami share a smile take the field before the start of the Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore game at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

When the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans took to the field for their IPL encounter on Saturday, it was nice to see Virat Kohli greet his India team-mate Mohammed Shami.

Kohli wore a broad smile as the duo, both playing for opposing teams on the evening, shook hands and shared a few words before taking to the field.

Kohli went on to hit a half century (58 off 53 balls) -- his first in 14 IPL innings -- his innings studded with crisp drives down the ground, through cover and on the leg side.

Virat smashed two back-to-back boundaries off Shami in the first over to kickstart things for his team.

IMAGE: Shami celebrates dismissing Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

In the 13th over, Kohli scored his half-century in 45 balls amid cheers from the Brabourne crowd.

However, he failed to convert his fifty into a bigger score as a Shami delivery made its way through. As he tried to make room and play the ball through cover, Kohli was beaten by some late movement.