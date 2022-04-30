Anushka Cheers Her Lungs Out For Kohli

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma's support did its magic for her husband. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

The moment the cricketing world had waited is here. King Kohli roars back to form!

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Dipika Pallikal -- Mrs Dinesh Karthik -- cheer Virat Kohli after his fifty. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kohli bounced back to form with a patient half-century (58 off 53) against Gujarat Titans on Saturday at the Brabourne stadium. His redemption was laced with six fours and a six. He got off the mark with consecutive fours and went on to score his first 50-plus score in 15 innings.

While it was a huge relief for Kohli, who headed into the game on the back of a strong of low scores, it was wife Anushka Sharma's reaction that went viral all over social media.

Anushka was cheering her lungs out for RCB from the stands when the swashbuckling batter smashed Lockie Ferguson for a maximum.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

She then got up from her seat to applaud his husband's much needed half-century.

Anushka looked extremely happy as soon as Kohli hit his first IPL half-century in 14 matches, including nine this season.