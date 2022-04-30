News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Anushka Cheers Her Lungs Out For Kohli

Anushka Cheers Her Lungs Out For Kohli

By Rediff Cricket
April 30, 2022 18:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma's support did its magic for her husband. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL
 

The moment the cricketing world had waited is here. King Kohli roars back to form!

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Dipika Pallikal -- Mrs Dinesh Karthik -- cheer Virat Kohli after his fifty. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kohli bounced back to form with a patient half-century (58 off 53) against Gujarat Titans on Saturday at the Brabourne stadium. His redemption was laced with six fours and a six. He got off the mark with consecutive fours and went on to score his first 50-plus score in 15 innings.

While it was a huge relief for Kohli, who headed into the game on the back of a strong of low scores, it was wife Anushka Sharma's reaction that went viral all over social media.

Anushka was cheering her lungs out for RCB from the stands when the swashbuckling batter smashed Lockie Ferguson for a maximum.

Anushka Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

She then got up from her seat to applaud his husband's much needed half-century.

Anushka looked extremely happy as soon as Kohli hit his first IPL half-century in 14 matches, including nine this season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Anushka cheers Kohli, RCB
PIX: Anushka cheers Kohli, RCB
Losing To DC Must Hurt Shreyas
Losing To DC Must Hurt Shreyas
Why India Played Pak In 2019 World Cup
Why India Played Pak In 2019 World Cup
IPL PHOTOS: RCB vs Gujarat Titans
IPL PHOTOS: RCB vs Gujarat Titans
Anderson keen to return to test team under Stokes
Anderson keen to return to test team under Stokes
Woman thrown off moving train on resisting molestation
Woman thrown off moving train on resisting molestation
Will India pull out of Asian Games?
Will India pull out of Asian Games?

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

How the Knights celebrated Russell's birthday!

How the Knights celebrated Russell's birthday!

IPL 2022: Who Will Make The Playoffs?

IPL 2022: Who Will Make The Playoffs?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances