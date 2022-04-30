News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Does Gujarat Titans have magic of Warne's RR of 2008?

Does Gujarat Titans have magic of Warne's RR of 2008?

Source: PTI
April 30, 2022 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'They are consistently finding ways to win, whether from a good, middling or bad position in games. When you have that winning mentality, it becomes very difficult to break.'

Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya celebrates with Rashid Khan who took them over the line against Surisers Hyderabad on Thursday 

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya celebrates with Rashid Khan who took them over the line against Surisers Hyderabad on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen sees shades of the 2008 title-winning Rajasthan Royals in Gujarat Titans, who have consistently found ways to win matches in the ongoing IPL season.

 

The former swashbuckling batter feels the new entrants, like the 2008 RR side under the late Shane Warne, aren't the best team on paper but have a "great mentality".

The Titans, led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, have emerged as the "team to beat" in only their maiden season. They are perched on top of the points table, having lost just one game in eight outings.

"At the moment, it looks like Gujarat Titans are going to be difficult to stop in the IPL. I didn't see them being at the top of the table when I first saw their squad, but they are on a roll," Pietersen wrote for Betway.

"It reminds me of Rajasthan Royals when they won the title under Shane Warne in 2008 -- they weren't the best side on paper but everybody knew what they were doing and they had a great mentality," he added.

The Titans, who looked thin on resources in the run-up to the season, have had different players winning games for them.

"They are consistently finding ways to win, whether from a good, middling or bad position in games. When you have that winning mentality, it becomes very difficult to break.

"They're not inhibited. They're just doing what feels right instinctively. Look at Rashid Khan when he got them over the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad the other night. He just had this positive attitude and was able to pull it off."

Source: PTI
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

