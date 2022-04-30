News
Arshdeep happy, but not satisfied with his performance

Arshdeep happy, but not satisfied with his performance

Source: PTI
April 30, 2022 11:34 IST
'In the death overs I just try to keep things simple.'

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh Arshdeep hasn’t picked up too many wickets in IPL 2022, but his economy rate in the death overs, confidence and clear approach, are noteworthy. Photograph: BCCI

Arshdeep Singh has taken just three wickets from nine IPL games so far this season, but the Punjab Kings pacer's performance in the death overs is phenomenal, forcing many cricket pundits to call for his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad.

The left-arm pacer, however, is far from satisfied with his showing.

 

"I am happy, but a sportsperson is never satisfied. Grateful to be able to perform for the team whenever I am getting the opportunity," said Arshdeep, after Punjab Kings lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs in the IPL match in Pune on Friday night.

"I don't focus on individual performances because it is a team game. You just need to perform the role you have been assigned.

"My plan has always been to bowl in good areas and let the batter make mistakes. In the death overs I just try to keep things simple," he added.

Arshdeep hasn’t picked up too many wickets, but his economy rate in the death overs, confidence and clear approach, are noteworthy.

His showing has impressed the likes of Ian Bishop, Daniel Vettori and Graeme Swann, who all have called for the left-arm bowler's inclusion in India's squad for the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later this year.

"I think when India picks their team, they are going to look at who picks up wickets in the powerplay and who's going to close down the game at the death and they probably have their powerplay bowlers in the likes of (Jasprit) Bumrah," Vettori had said.

"And I think Harshal Patel, Bumrah, Arshdeep are the guys they can look at, at the back end because of their death prowess."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

