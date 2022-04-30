News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ranji Trophy: Check out the rescheduled quarter-final dates

Ranji Trophy: Check out the rescheduled quarter-final dates

Source: PTI
April 30, 2022 12:05 IST
Ranji Trophy cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has delayed the knock-out matches of the Ranji Trophy by two days. Now, the quarter-finals will begin on June 6 and the title clash of the country's premier domestic tournament will commence on June 22.

 

According to an internal communication circulated by the BCCI to its state units, the two semi-finals will begin on June 14, instead of June 12.

The final is slated to be held at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengal, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have qualified for the knock-out stage.

The league stage of the first-class tournament was played before the start of the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

The BCCI is yet to announce the reason behind change in schedule.

The schedule:

Quarter-finals: June 6-10

The line-up:

Bengal vs Jharkhand

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh

Semi-finals: June 14-18

Final: June 22-26.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
