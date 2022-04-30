News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ritika's Birthday Note For Rohit

Ritika's Birthday Note For Rohit

By Rediff Cricket
April 30, 2022 15:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh with husband Rohit Sharma, who turned 35 on April 30, 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram
 

Mumbai Indians had the worst start to any team's IPL campaign ever. But when it is skipper Rohit Sharma's birthday, the entire MI squad came together for the special day.

Ritika Sajdeh posted pictures on Instagram where Rohit can be seen in adorable moments with her and their child Samaira. 'Happiest birthday Rooo. Sammy and I love you so much. Thank you for being ours. Hakuna Matata', Ritika said.

Ritika Sajdeh

Virat Kohli posted an Instagram story where he can be seen embracing Rohit. 'Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma, God Bless', Virat said.

In typical Mumbai bhasha, MI tweeted: '30th April bole toh aaplyaa rohit caa brthdde! plttn, mg houu dyaa kii replies mdhye selibreshn! #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45.'

Commenting on Ritika's post, Puja Pubari, Cheteshwar Pujara's wife now in Sussex with her husband and daughter, wished Ro too.

Video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

What some other dear friends wished for Ro:

Suresh Raina: My best wishes to the master of cricket @ImRo45 champ. You have made all of us proud & inspired generations to come! May God bless you with the best always.

Gautam Gambhir: Birthday greetings to the only batsman who's given me nightmares as a captain. Thankfully I don't captain anymore @ImRo45.

Harbhajan Singh: Many many happy returns of the day @ImRo45 God bless you with tons of happiness and success in the coming year.

Dinesh Karthik: Wishing you a very happy birthday Sham! May you always keep up with the humour and put a smile on everyone's face and be the loving family man you always are.

Yuvraj Singh: Happy birthday brotherman, this is the time to back yourself and hit it out of the park like you always have. Sending you loads of love and good wishes on your special day @ImRo45.

Ajinkya Rahane: Happy Birthday @ImRo45! Here's to many more years of good friendship.

Unmukt Chand: Class has a name "Rohit Sharma" Happy birthday captain@ImRo45!

Robin Uthappa: Happy birthday @ImRo45 Wish you lots of success and joy in the year ahead.

Tilak Verma: Happy birthday @ImRo45 bhai. My inspiration since I was a youngster, and inspiring me every day now at @mipaltan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2022: Who Will Make The Playoffs?
IPL 2022: Who Will Make The Playoffs?
IPL 2022: How Will Second Half Play Out?
IPL 2022: How Will Second Half Play Out?
Pacer Kulkarni joins MI squad; Robin backs Rohit
Pacer Kulkarni joins MI squad; Robin backs Rohit
IPL 2022: GT vs RCB: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: GT vs RCB: Who Will Win?
IPL Preview: Malik in focus as SRH play struggling CSK
IPL Preview: Malik in focus as SRH play struggling CSK
Modi, CJI bat for local languages in courts
Modi, CJI bat for local languages in courts
The Graves Of Ukraine
The Graves Of Ukraine

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

How the Knights celebrated Russell's birthday!

How the Knights celebrated Russell's birthday!

Kumble, Gambhir catch up!

Kumble, Gambhir catch up!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances