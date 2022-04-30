Ritika's Birthday Note For Rohit

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh with husband Rohit Sharma, who turned 35 on April 30, 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram

Mumbai Indians had the worst start to any team's IPL campaign ever. But when it is skipper Rohit Sharma's birthday, the entire MI squad came together for the special day.

Ritika Sajdeh posted pictures on Instagram where Rohit can be seen in adorable moments with her and their child Samaira. 'Happiest birthday Rooo. Sammy and I love you so much. Thank you for being ours. Hakuna Matata', Ritika said.

Virat Kohli posted an Instagram story where he can be seen embracing Rohit. 'Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma, God Bless', Virat said.

In typical Mumbai bhasha, MI tweeted: '30th April bole toh aaplyaa rohit caa brthdde! plttn, mg houu dyaa kii replies mdhye selibreshn! #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45.'

Commenting on Ritika's post, Puja Pubari, Cheteshwar Pujara's wife now in Sussex with her husband and daughter, wished Ro too.

Video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

What some other dear friends wished for Ro:

Suresh Raina: My best wishes to the master of cricket @ImRo45 champ. You have made all of us proud & inspired generations to come! May God bless you with the best always.

Gautam Gambhir: Birthday greetings to the only batsman who's given me nightmares as a captain. Thankfully I don't captain anymore @ImRo45.

Harbhajan Singh: Many many happy returns of the day @ImRo45 God bless you with tons of happiness and success in the coming year.

Dinesh Karthik: Wishing you a very happy birthday Sham! May you always keep up with the humour and put a smile on everyone's face and be the loving family man you always are.

Yuvraj Singh: Happy birthday brotherman, this is the time to back yourself and hit it out of the park like you always have. Sending you loads of love and good wishes on your special day @ImRo45.

Ajinkya Rahane: Happy Birthday @ImRo45! Here's to many more years of good friendship.

Unmukt Chand: Class has a name "Rohit Sharma" Happy birthday captain@ImRo45!

Robin Uthappa: Happy birthday @ImRo45 Wish you lots of success and joy in the year ahead.

Tilak Verma: Happy birthday @ImRo45 bhai. My inspiration since I was a youngster, and inspiring me every day now at @mipaltan.