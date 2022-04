IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell celebrates his 34th birthday on Friday. Photographs: KKR/Twitter

Despite their below-par showing in IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders had reasons to celebrate on Friday as they brought in all-rounder Andre Russell's 34th birthday.

Dre Rus cut a purple KKR themed cake before he was at the receiving end of some cake smash from his fellow Knights.

'A sneak peek into @Russell12A's 34th birthday celebration last night!', KKR tweeted.

KKR's hopes of making it to the play-offs look bleak, having won just three out of nine games so far.